Lawsuit Against Walmart Claims Violation of Privacy Laws: Former Employee Also Reveals Use Of Surveillance Technology

Walmart, one of the world's largest retailers, has been accused of violating privacy laws in a lawsuit filed by a customer.

The lawsuit claims that the self-checkout security cameras installed by Walmart can record personal identification information, including biometric data such as eye color, hair color, and facial features. This has left customers vulnerable to identity theft.

Walmart has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that there is no evidence that the features recorded by the cameras could be used for identity theft. However, allegations from a former Walmart employee suggest that the company is using advanced technology to monitor customers at self-checkout kiosks.

Claims of Walmart's Advanced Surveillance Technology:

A former Walmart employee posted a video on social media alleging that the retailer is using advanced surveillance technology to monitor customers at self-checkout kiosks. The video claimed that Walmart uses cameras to take photos of shoppers each time they scan something at self-checkout. The footage allegedly records customers' personal information , including their credit card information, as a permanent file in Walmart's storage system.

The video suggests that Walmart has been doing this kind of surveillance even before the installation of self-checkout security cameras. The ex-employee advises people to use cash and cover their identification to protect their personal information.

Lawsuit Against Walmart:

Joseph Carlos Velasquez, a Walmart customer, filed a lawsuit in 2018 against Walmart, claiming that the self-checkout security cameras breached California's Song-Beverly Act. The act aims to prevent consumers from being asked for personally identifiable information (PII) in order to use a credit card. The lawsuit claims that the cameras record biometric data, including personal identification information, and make customers more vulnerable to identity theft.

Walmart's Response:

Walmart filed a "motion to dismiss" the lawsuit, claiming that there was no evidence that the features recorded by the cameras could be used for identity theft purposes. Walmart further stated that Velasquez's failure to plead that he was required to use the self-checkout register to pay with a credit card was fatal to his complaint.

Conclusion:

Walmart's use of self-checkout security cameras has been the subject of scrutiny, with allegations of advanced surveillance technology being used to monitor customers at self-checkout kiosks. The lawsuit against Walmart claims that the cameras record personal identification information, including biometric data, leaving customers vulnerable to identity theft. Walmart has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that there is no evidence that the features recorded by the cameras could be used for identity theft.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you ever noticed self-checkout security cameras recording you in retail stores? Do you believe Walmart's use of self-checkout security cameras is a breach of privacy? Would you consider using cash and covering your identification to protect your personal information when shopping at Walmart or other retail stores?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!