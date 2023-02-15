Walmart Closures Spark Concerns Over Food Insecurity And Potential "Food Deserts"

Recent Walmart store closures in some states have led to concerns over potential "food deserts."

As one of the biggest department stores in the world, Walmart has always been the go-to option for many people in the United States when it comes to buying groceries. However, recent store closures in some states have led to concerns over potential "food deserts" and the effect they will have on the community.

Walmart Store Closures:

Walmart has announced plans to close several of its stores in Illinois, New Mexico, and Wisconsin. The closure of the stores will begin on February 17th. According to Walmart's CEO , the stores are closing due to high levels of theft, which has resulted in financial struggles for the company.

Food Deserts:

Residents near the Homewood and Plainfield locations have expressed concerns over potential 'food deserts' that could pop up after their local Walmart's close-up.

According to The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) , a food desert is an area that:

has either a poverty rate greater than or equal to 20 percent or a median family income not exceeding 80 percent of the median family income in urban areas or 80 percent of the statewide median family income in non-urban areas.

Impact of Walmart Closure:

Walmart's budget-friendly options and expansive inventory have provided a consistent source of groceries for many shoppers in the past. If various Walmart locations cannot be quickly replaced, consumers may be forced to travel farther and spend more to get food. This could be exceptionally difficult amid rising inflation, and people are worried about not having easy access to affordable groceries.

Conclusion:

The closure of several Walmart stores has sparked fears of food deserts in some parts of the United States. With many people relying on Walmart as their primary source of groceries, these closures could lead to food insecurity and have a significant impact on the communities affected.

What Are Your Thoughts?

