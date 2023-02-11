Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services Nationwide

Walmart, the American multinational retail corporation, is set to close several of its stores in the coming weeks, including all its pickup-only locations.

Walmart opened its first pickup-and-delivery-only location in 2014 and expanded the concept over the years. Despite being a popular service, Walmart has decided to shut down all its Walmart Pickup stores. The closures will also include several other Walmart stores across the US, including locations in Chicago, Albuquerque, and Milwaukee.

Walmart's Pickup-Only Store Concept:

Walmart began its pickup-only store concept nearly a decade ago and opened its first location in Bentonville, Arkansas. The store operated as a warehouse facility, where up to 19 customers could park to pick up their products without leaving their cars.

The service received positive feedback, and Walmart opened more pickup-only locations over the years. However, all of these locations are now set to close , starting with the last two remaining stores in Bentonville and Lincolnwood.

Closures Across The US:

Walmart's closures will affect several areas across the US. In Chicago, the retailer is set to close three stores , including its last remaining Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood. In Albuquerque, the retailer is closing a location on San Mateo Boulevard , which will result in the closest Walmart being 30 minutes away by bus, causing concern among customers in the area. In Milwaukee, a Walmart store on West Silver Spring Drive will also be shutting down by March 10.

Walmart's Explanation for the Closures:

Walmart has said that the closures are due to the stores not meeting the company's financial expectations . The company's spokesperson said that there is no single cause for why a store closes, and the decision is based on several factors, including historical and current financial performance.

Conclusion:

Walmart's upcoming closures will bring an end to the company's popular Walmart Pickup concept, which allowed customers to pick up their products without leaving their cars. The closures will also affect several other locations across the US, including Chicago, Albuquerque, and Milwaukee.

Despite being a popular service, Walmart has decided to shut down all its Walmart Pickup stores due to the stores not meeting the company's financial expectations.

