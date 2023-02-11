Hair Care Brand Olaplex Under Fire for Allegedly Causing Hair Loss: Customers Sue Brand for $75,000 in Monetary Damages

Minha D.

Hair care has become one of the most popular topics on social media platforms, with the rise of influencers and celebrities who provide recommendations or promote their brand deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YC81l_0kk6B7fB00
Photo byShayna DouglasonUnsplash

One such brand that rose to popularity on platforms like TikTok is Olaplex, which promised to repair damaged hair and provide ultimate breakage insurance. However, the company is now under fire for allegedly causing hair loss, with a group of customers suing Olaplex for $75,000 in monetary damages.

Allegations of Hair Loss:

30 consumers have sued Olaplex, alleging that the company falsely claims to provide ultimate breakage insurance and knowingly uses ingredients that make its products dangerous. The lawsuit claims that far from repairing and protecting hair, the products have left the plaintiffs' hair dry, brittle, frizzy, and dull, causing hair loss, open sores, burning on the scalp, and bald spots.

The consumers experienced these issues after using Olaplex No. 0 to No. 9 products, including shampoo, conditioner, bonding oil, hair serum, and a hair mask.

Misleading Statements from Influencers:

The plaintiffs are calling on Olaplex to stop making misleading statements, including those from celebrities and influencers who were given marketing materials and training to advertise the product. The lawsuit accuses Olaplex of not properly addressing consumer complaints and dismissively attributing hair loss to other causes.

Olaplex's Response:

Olaplex has denied the allegations and stated that its products are thoroughly tested in-house and by independent third-party laboratories. An Olaplex spokesperson stated that the company's products are safe and effective and that there are many reasons for hair breakage or loss, including lifestyle, medical conditions, medications, COVID, skin conditions, and more.

The spokesperson recommended that those with hair breakage consult their stylist or dermatologist. Olaplex is prepared to defend its company, brand, and products against these baseless accusations.

Conclusions:

The new lawsuit filed against Olaplex is based on the claims of 30 consumers who experienced hair loss after using the company's products. Although the exact cause of the hair issues is not clear, it is not uncommon for hair loss from topical treatments to be caused by allergenic ingredients.

However, Olaplex has denied the allegations and is prepared to defend its brand and products against these accusations.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you used Olaplex products before? If so, what was your experience like? Do you think the lawsuit against Olaplex is justified, or do you believe the company's statement that its products are safe and effective? Do you think social media influencers and celebrities should be held responsible for promoting products that are later found to be harmful?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Olaplex# Hair Care# Lawsuit# Shopping# Money

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a writer whose fascinated by the tiny connections that come together to create a big picture. I write about social interest issues related to the economy, government, history, politics, people, and culture.

N/A
3K followers

More from Minha D.

Walmart Refuses to Hike Prices and Looks Ou​​t for Consumers: Forces Major Packaged Goods Makers To Keep Prices Low

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has recently warned major packaged goods manufacturers to stop hiking prices to avoid losing its customers to other discount chains.

Read full story

Lawsuit Against Walmart Claims Violation of Privacy Laws: Former Employee Also Reveals Use Of Surveillance Technology

Walmart, one of the world's largest retailers, has been accused of violating privacy laws in a lawsuit filed by a customer. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) The lawsuit claims that the self-checkout security cameras installed by Walmart can record personal identification information, including biometric data such as eye color, hair color, and facial features. This has left customers vulnerable to identity theft.

Read full story
41 comments

The Demise of Walmart: Retail Giant Shuts Down Multiple Stores Across US, Leaving Customers Without Affordable Groceries

Walmart, the largest retailer in the US, has been closing stores across several states. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) The closures come after Walmart CEO Doug McMillon warned that theft is a growing issue that the company has to tackle or else prices will increase, and stores will close. This article provides a full list of Walmart stores that have already been shut down and explains the reasons behind the closures. We will also discuss the potential impact of these store closures on the communities they served, as well as the larger trend of the retail apocalypse.

Read full story
10 comments
Wisconsin State

Walmart Closures Spark Concerns Over Food Insecurity And Potential "Food Deserts"

Recent Walmart store closures in some states have led to concerns over potential "food deserts." Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) As one of the biggest department stores in the world, Walmart has always been the go-to option for many people in the United States when it comes to buying groceries. However, recent store closures in some states have led to concerns over potential "food deserts" and the effect they will have on the community.

Read full story
Tennessee State

New Whataburger Location Breaks Ground In Tennessee: When Will It Open?

Long awaited Whataburger location breaks ground in Tennessee after delays in gaining permits. According to an article published by Rutherford County Source in Mid 2022, the new restaurant opening at 11190 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, 37122 was expected to open in early 2023.

Read full story
22 comments

KFC Discontinues Popular Menu Items - Including Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings. What Should Customers Expect?

KFC has simplified it’s menu removing many popular items in an effort to cut serving time. Yahoo Finance reports that, “The YUM! Brands subsidiary has been undergoing ‘a menu simplification’ to increase efficiency, ease the ordering experience, and allow the company to better focus on innovation.” Kentucky Fried Chicken wings, popcorn chicken, Nashville Hot sauce, strawberry lemonade, and chocolate chip cookies will all be discontinued.

Read full story
5 comments

Say Goodbye To Your Local Walgreens: Pharmacy Giant To Close Stores Nationwide

Walgreens, one of the largest healthcare companies, is soon to close several of its stores. The company will be making several cuts over the next two months, and the decision to close certain locations is based on several factors like local market dynamics, changes in the buying habits of its patients and customers, etc.

Read full story
149 comments

Dollar Tree Under Fire for Dangerous Shopping Conditions: Slammed For Blocked Aisles And Safety Hazards

Dollar Tree, one of the largest discount chains in the United States, is under fire from its customers. A video posted on TikTok by a customer showcases piles of products strewn across the aisles and boxes blocking shelves in an unknown Dollar Tree location. This video has gone viral on the internet, leading to a series of complaints from shoppers who have had a similar shopping experience at Dollar Tree.

Read full story
23 comments
Orlando, FL

Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Office Supply Store: Office Depot to Close Down Several Locations In 2023

Office Depot is one of the leading retailers of office supplies, but the shift towards working from home has greatly impacted the demand for office supplies. The company has had to restructure its retail footprint, resulting in the closure of several locations. The closures start on February 4th and will continue throughout 2023. This article provides details of the upcoming closures and what it means for the customers.

Read full story
9 comments

Lowe's Takes the Fashion World by Storm with its New Hardware-Themed Jewelry Line

Lowe's, the well-known home improvement retailer, has now entered the jewelry market through its partnership with Pavé The Way Jewelry. The company has introduced the "Empowerment Tools Collection," which includes necklaces and earrings in gold, silver, rose gold, and gunmetal finishes. This jewelry line is a first for Lowe's and will be available on their website.

Read full story
4 comments
Greensboro, NC

Shocking New Anti-Theft Measure at Walgreens: Store Bans Purses and Bags to Prevent Shoplifting!

One Walgreens store in Greensboro, North Carolina, has taken a radical step by banning bags and purses as a new anti-theft measure. Retail theft has been a growing concern for retailers. The recent surge in organized retail crime (ORC) has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for retailers. In response to this, retailers have been implementing various anti-theft measures to prevent shoplifting.

Read full story
164 comments
Chicago, IL

Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services Nationwide

Walmart, the American multinational retail corporation, is set to close several of its stores in the coming weeks, including all its pickup-only locations. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

Read full story
5 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!

The closure of a grocery store can be a source of frustration for many customers, who are used to shopping at a particular store. It can be even more distressing when a store closure happens without prior notice. Three major grocery chains, including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go, have recently announced that they will be closing stores.

Read full story
127 comments

Get Ahead of 2023 Tax Season with IRS' Key Changes: Ensure a Smooth Filing Process by Keeping these Updates in Mind

The 2023 tax season has already started, and taxpayers are preparing to file their returns. It's important to be aware of any changes for this year's tax season, as these changes can affect the amount of tax refund that you receive. In this article, we'll discuss some of the major changes in tax laws that you need to be aware of while filing your 2023 tax returns.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

McDonald's Might Go Strawless: Fast Food Giant Testing Strawless Lids At Select Locations

Fast food giant McDonald's made an announcement of testing strawless lids at select locations. Fast food giant McDonald's has been working towards reducing its carbon footprint and recently made an announcement of testing strawless lids at selected locations. The move is part of the company's green initiative and commitment to reducing waste and advancing recycling.

Read full story
3 comments

McDonald's Bold Move to Open 400 New Restaurants In 2023 Despite Economic Uncertainties

McDonald's, the largest fast food chain in the United States, is expanding its business by opening up new restaurants in 2023. McDonald's, the largest fast food chain in the United States, is expanding its business by opening up new restaurants in 2023 despite the current economic uncertainties. The company has announced that it will open a total of 1,900 restaurants globally, with 400 of them being in the U.S.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

People Are Surprised To Know That There Is A Secret McDonald's Menu That Is Only Available In One State In The US!

Did you know that there is a "secret" McDonald's menu that's only available in one state in the US?. McDonald's is a fast food chain that is known for its burgers, fries, and other food items all over the world. But did you know that there is a "secret" menu that's only available in one state in the US? This secret menu is available in the McDonald's global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, where the company has a $250 million building that opened in 2018.

Read full story
1 comments

Cost-Cutting Measures by Amazon: Closes Amazon Fresh and Go Store - Are Your Locations Affected?

Amazon, the online retail giant, has announced its decision to close some of its Fresh grocery stores and Go convenience stores. This move is part of Amazon's cost-cutting measures in light of the difficult financial forecast for the first quarter of 2023.

Read full story
Maine State

State of Maine Offers Winter Energy Relief Payments Of $450 To Eligible Taxpayers - Check To See If You're Eligible!

In order to provide some financial assistance to its residents, the state of Maine has come up with an Emergency Energy Relief Plan. Winter can be a challenging time for many people, especially when it comes to energy bills. In order to provide some financial assistance to its residents, the state of Maine has come up with an Emergency Energy Relief Plan. The plan offers winter energy relief payments of $450 to eligible taxpayers.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy