Hair Care Brand Olaplex Under Fire for Allegedly Causing Hair Loss: Customers Sue Brand for $75,000 in Monetary Damages

Hair care has become one of the most popular topics on social media platforms, with the rise of influencers and celebrities who provide recommendations or promote their brand deals.

Photo by Shayna Douglas on Unsplash

One such brand that rose to popularity on platforms like TikTok is Olaplex, which promised to repair damaged hair and provide ultimate breakage insurance. However, the company is now under fire for allegedly causing hair loss , with a group of customers suing Olaplex for $75,000 in monetary damages.

Allegations of Hair Loss:

30 consumers have sued Olaplex , alleging that the company falsely claims to provide ultimate breakage insurance and knowingly uses ingredients that make its products dangerous. The lawsuit claims that far from repairing and protecting hair, the products have left the plaintiffs' hair dry, brittle, frizzy, and dull, causing hair loss, open sores, burning on the scalp, and bald spots.

The consumers experienced these issues after using Olaplex No. 0 to No. 9 products, including shampoo, conditioner, bonding oil, hair serum, and a hair mask.

Misleading Statements from Influencers:

The plaintiffs are calling on Olaplex to stop making misleading statements , including those from celebrities and influencers who were given marketing materials and training to advertise the product. The lawsuit accuses Olaplex of not properly addressing consumer complaints and dismissively attributing hair loss to other causes.

Olaplex's Response:

Olaplex has denied the allegations and stated that its products are thoroughly tested in-house and by independent third-party laboratories. An Olaplex spokesperson stated that the company's products are safe and effective and that there are many reasons for hair breakage or loss, including lifestyle, medical conditions, medications, COVID, skin conditions, and more.

The spokesperson recommended that those with hair breakage consult their stylist or dermatologist. Olaplex is prepared to defend its company, brand, and products against these baseless accusations.

Conclusions:

The new lawsuit filed against Olaplex is based on the claims of 30 consumers who experienced hair loss after using the company's products. Although the exact cause of the hair issues is not clear, it is not uncommon for hair loss from topical treatments to be caused by allergenic ingredients.

However, Olaplex has denied the allegations and is prepared to defend its brand and products against these accusations.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you used Olaplex products before? If so, what was your experience like? Do you think the lawsuit against Olaplex is justified, or do you believe the company's statement that its products are safe and effective? Do you think social media influencers and celebrities should be held responsible for promoting products that are later found to be harmful?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!