Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!

The closure of a grocery store can be a source of frustration for many customers, who are used to shopping at a particular store.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

It can be even more distressing when a store closure happens without prior notice. Three major grocery chains, including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go, have recently announced that they will be closing stores.

Aldi Closure in Minnesota:

Aldi is closing its store in Jordan, north Minneapolis , on February 12, due to the inability to renovate the store and an expiring lease. Customers are unhappy with the closure, especially since grocery prices have skyrocketed. A council member of the Minneapolis ward expressed her disappointment with the closure, wishing the city officials were given more notice.

Stop & Shop Closure in New Jersey:

Stop & Shop, a grocery chain in the Northeast, will be closing its Highland Park, New Jersey store on March 23. The closure of the store has caused concern in the local community. The town's borough council has drafted a FAQ document to address residents' concerns and has expressed a preference for the space to be used as a supermarket.

Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closures:

During an earnings call on February 2, the CFO for Amazon, Brian Olsavsky, announced that Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores are closing due to underperformance and low growth potential.

Olsavsky did not provide details on which stores will be closing or when the closures will take place. The CEO of Amazon, Andy Jassy, also announced during the call that Amazon will not be opening any new Amazon Fresh stores in the near future.

Conclusion:

The closure of grocery stores can have a significant impact on the local community, especially when there are no other options available. The reasons for the closures vary, but they are mostly due to low growth potential and underperformance.

Despite Amazon's efforts to introduce high-tech elements to the in-person shopping experience, experts believe that Amazon is not equipped to compete in the highly competitive food retail market.

