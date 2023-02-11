Get Ahead of 2023 Tax Season with IRS' Key Changes: Ensure a Smooth Filing Process by Keeping these Updates in Mind

The 2023 tax season has already started, and taxpayers are preparing to file their returns.

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

It's important to be aware of any changes for this year's tax season, as these changes can affect the amount of tax refund that you receive. In this article, we'll discuss some of the major changes in tax laws that you need to be aware of while filing your 2023 tax returns.

Out-of-pocket Charitable Donations:

For the 2022 tax return, out-of-pocket charitable donations will no longer be an option . During the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS allowed a standard deduction from gross income for donations to qualified charities without requiring taxpayers to itemize their donations. The flat amount, also known as an "above-the-line deduction," was set at $300 per individual and $600 per married couple filing jointly.

However, it's no longer an option on the 2022 tax return. Taxpayers will have to itemize their donations to write them off, but most Americans don't itemize their donations , which means their refund could be smaller even if they made charitable contributions.

Moving Expenses:

Another deduction that has been eliminated is related to moving expenses. This deduction is not available for job-related moves, and only active members of the Armed Forces moving due to military order can claim it. This change was made as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which aimed to simplify tax filing, lower tax rates, and raise the standard deduction.

The availability of certain deductions may change in the future, but for now, this change is not scheduled to expire until December 2025.

Alimony:

The IRS has also eliminated alimony as a deduction under the TCJA. Alimony payments for divorce or separation agreements dated after December 31, 2018, cannot be deducted and are not taxable for the recipient. This change was made to simplify the tax filing process and reduce confusion about which deductions taxpayers can take on their returns.

The IRS believes that eliminating these deductions will increase compliance with the tax code and reduce the likelihood of errors when filing taxes.

Updates to Tax Credits:

There have not been many changes to deductions for the 2022 tax year, but there are a few updates to tax credits. Credits differ from deductions in that credits reduce the amount of taxes you owe or increase your refund, whereas deductions reduce your taxable income before you calculate what you owe.

This year, the IRS has reduced the child and dependent care tax credit from $8,000 to $2,100, which is in line with the maximum amount before the pandemic. The child tax credit is also smaller, with a maximum of $2,000 for each child. The earned income tax credit is also getting a makeover, with the max credit amount for those with no children being $560, compared with $1,502 for 2021.

Conclusion:

It's essential to stay updated with the latest tax changes and be aware of the deductions and credits that you're eligible for. By being informed, you can maximize your tax refund and avoid any errors while filing your tax returns.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you been affected by any of the tax changes discussed in this article? What was your experience like while filing your 2023 tax return? What measures do you take to stay updated with the latest tax changes?



Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!