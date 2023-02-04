McDonald's Might Go Strawless: Fast Food Giant Testing Strawless Lids At Select Locations

Fast food giant McDonald's made an announcement of testing strawless lids at select locations.

Photo by Visual Karsa on Unsplash

Fast food giant McDonald's has been working towards reducing its carbon footprint and recently made an announcement of testing strawless lids at selected locations. The move is part of the company's green initiative and commitment to reducing waste and advancing recycling.

Testing Strawless Lids:

McDonald's has been offering the new strawless lids at a location in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and other select spots. The lids aim to optimize packaging and eliminate the use of small plastics, thus supporting the company's global commitment to reduce waste.

The company has not specified the number of locations where the cups are available or when they will be offered nationwide.

Green Initiative:

McDonald's vowed in 2018 to reduce carbon emissions by 36% by 2030. The testing of strawless lids is a step in the right direction toward achieving this target. The new cups come with lids that can be opened and re-sealed, making it convenient for customers to take their drinks on the go.

Conclusion:

McDonald's recent move to test strawless lids is commendable and supports the company's efforts to reduce waste and advance recycling. The strawless lids are currently only being offered at select locations including some locations in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

