Chicago, IL

People Are Surprised To Know That There Is A Secret McDonald's Menu That Is Only Available In One State In The US!

Minha D.

Did you know that there is a "secret" McDonald's menu that's only available in one state in the US?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOZ4r_0kceg5qF00
Photo byVisual KarsaonUnsplash

McDonald's is a fast food chain that is known for its burgers, fries, and other food items all over the world. But did you know that there is a "secret" menu that's only available in one state in the US? This secret menu is available in the McDonald's global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, where the company has a $250 million building that opened in 2018.

Unique Menu

The headquarters has a restaurant that is open to the public, which offers international menu items that you won't find on the typical McDonald's menu. Sarahmargareteats, an Instagram influencer, visited the headquarters and was surprised to find fries and burgers that aren't on the typical menu. The menu includes items from countries like Korea, the Netherlands, and more.

Exotic Food Items

From Korea, the chain has the Triple Onion Burger that costs $6.99. The Pistachio McFlurry is from Italy and costs $3.19, and McDonald's also has different flavors of McPops, which are filled donut holes from Spain. These flavors include chocolate hazelnut and can be bought in a pack of four for $3.99. The sweet potato fries from the Netherlands cost $3.49.

Hamburger University

Besides the restaurant, the headquarters also has a school, known as Hamburger University, which was founded by McDonald's senior chairman Fred Turner in 1961. Over 80,000 restaurant managers, mid-managers, and owner-operators have graduated from Hamburger University. To attend, one must demonstrate exemplary work performance and managerial traits.

Limited Edition Items

If you're not in the Chicago area, you may be able to get limited-time food items that are available in your area. For example, the fast food chain has announced the return of both the Shamrock Shake and its Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for February 20, which is a month before St. Patrick's Day.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there is a secret McDonald's menu that is available only in the headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. This menu has international food items that are not available on the typical menu. Besides the restaurant, the headquarters also has a school, known as Hamburger University, which trains restaurant managers and owner-operators.

Finally, there are limited-time food items that are available in different areas, such as the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What do you think about the secret menu of McDonald's? Have you ever tried any of the international menu items? Do you know of any other fast food chains that have a secret menu?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# McDonalds# Secret# Food# Restaurant# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a writer whose fascinated by the tiny connections that come together to create a big picture. I write about social interest issues related to the economy, government, history, politics, people, and culture.

N/A
3K followers

More from Minha D.

Minneapolis, MN

McDonald's Might Go Strawless: Fast Food Giant Testing Strawless Lids At Select Locations

Fast food giant McDonald's made an announcement of testing strawless lids at select locations. Fast food giant McDonald's has been working towards reducing its carbon footprint and recently made an announcement of testing strawless lids at selected locations. The move is part of the company's green initiative and commitment to reducing waste and advancing recycling.

Read full story
3 comments

McDonald's Bold Move to Open 400 New Restaurants In 2023 Despite Economic Uncertainties

McDonald's, the largest fast food chain in the United States, is expanding its business by opening up new restaurants in 2023. McDonald's, the largest fast food chain in the United States, is expanding its business by opening up new restaurants in 2023 despite the current economic uncertainties. The company has announced that it will open a total of 1,900 restaurants globally, with 400 of them being in the U.S.

Read full story
3 comments

Cost-Cutting Measures by Amazon: Closes Amazon Fresh and Go Store - Are Your Locations Affected?

Amazon, the online retail giant, has announced its decision to close some of its Fresh grocery stores and Go convenience stores. This move is part of Amazon's cost-cutting measures in light of the difficult financial forecast for the first quarter of 2023.

Read full story
Maine State

State of Maine Offers Winter Energy Relief Payments Of $450 To Eligible Taxpayers - Check To See If You're Eligible!

In order to provide some financial assistance to its residents, the state of Maine has come up with an Emergency Energy Relief Plan. Winter can be a challenging time for many people, especially when it comes to energy bills. In order to provide some financial assistance to its residents, the state of Maine has come up with an Emergency Energy Relief Plan. The plan offers winter energy relief payments of $450 to eligible taxpayers.

Read full story
11 comments
Janesville, WI

Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In Wisconsin

Hy-Vee, a well-known grocery store chain, is planning to open two new locations in Wisconsin on February 7th. Despite the closure of many retailers, Hy-Vee is still expanding and reimagining its grocery store concept with new digital kiosks, mobile payment options, and self-checkout options.

Read full story
10 comments

Say Goodbye To Bed Bath & Beyond: Retail Giant on the Brink of Bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond, a home goods retailer, is facing financial difficulties as it has reportedly "run low on funds" and missed an important interest payment. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

Read full story
14 comments

Walmart Introduces A Breakup Teddy Bear For Valentines: Sparks Online Debate

Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the world, has recently released an animated singing and dancing teddy bear that has received mixed reactions from shoppers. Valentine's Day is around the corner, and people are looking for unique and creative gifts for their special someone. Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the world, has recently released an animated singing and dancing teddy bear that has received mixed reactions from shoppers.

Read full story
32 comments

Americans Can Earn Up To $2,000 With New Banking Offers – Read On For More Details!

Banking is one of the most important aspects of managing personal finances. There are many offers available for new customers in the banking sector, and it is possible to earn a considerable amount of money if you take advantage of these offers. This article will provide an overview of some of the offers available from JPMorgan Chase and Citibank that could help you earn up to $2,000 in cash bonuses.

Read full story
2 comments

30,000 ZLINE Gas Ranges Recalled Over Dangerous Carbon Monoxide Leaks - Check if Your Oven is Affected!

The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently issued a recall for ZLINE gas ranges due to carbon monoxide concerns. This recall has been expanded to include more ovens, and the total number of recalled units is roughly 30,000 now. These ovens were sold at various stores including Lowe's and Home Depot from Feb. 2019 to Dec. 2022 and were priced between $2,300 and $6,900.

Read full story
1 comments

Food Safety At Risk: FDA Issues Critical Recall Notice For A Popular Soup Product Sold At Various Major Retailers

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a critical recall notice that affects a popular soup product sold at various major retailers, including Walmart. The recall has been initiated due to a labeling mix-up that could pose a dangerous threat to individuals with egg allergies or severe sensitivities. The recall has been issued for a specific date code of Rao's Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi, and customers are urged to check the packaging for the specific code date and UPC number. The recall affects only 16-ounce jars of the soup product sold in over 4,000 Walmart locations and other retail stores in several states.

Read full story
48 comments

Pharmacy Hours Cut Short: CVS and Walmart Closing Early Due to Nationwide Pharmacist Shortage

CVS and Walmart, two of the biggest chain drugstores, have announced that they will be cutting pharmacy hours this spring due to the nationwide pharmacist shortage. Pharmacy hours have been reduced in the past, including during the height of the COVID pandemic, due to staffing limitations and overworked pharmacists who are choosing to work at hospitals and other employers.

Read full story
112 comments

Walmart Under Fire: Investigation Launched into Walmart's Magnesium Supplements For Mislabeling

Walmart has recently come under investigation for two magnesium-based products it sells, Qunol Magnesium, and Equate Magnesium. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) Magnesium is an essential mineral for our bodies and plays a crucial role in supporting our muscles, nerves, energy production, and overall health. According to the Mayo Clinic, we can get magnesium from our diet by consuming foods like nuts, seeds, whole grains, leafy greens, and dairy products. If we are not getting enough magnesium from our diet, we may need to add a supplement, but our doctor should help us determine this.

Read full story
57 comments
Atlanta, GA

Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of Alternatives

Grocery shopping has undergone a massive transformation with the rise of online shopping, but brick-and-mortar stores still play a crucial role in providing customers with their daily necessities.

Read full story
35 comments
Arkansas State

Postal Nightmare Continues: 20 Post Offices Shut Down Amid Winter Storm Mara

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is a federal agency that provides postal services across the country. It is known to temporarily suspend services due to unforeseen circumstances such as severe weather, safety issues, etc. Recently, 20 post offices in Arkansas and Texas were closed due to bad weather caused by Winter Storm Mara. In this article, we will look at the details of the closures, the reasons behind it, and the status of delivery services.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US

Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.

Read full story
248 comments
Nebraska State

USPS Closes Over 20 Post Offices Due to Major Storms

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is closing over 20 post offices throughout the U.S. effective immediately. The reason for the closures is due to weather conditions in states such as California and Nebraska. The USPS announced that several post offices are "temporarily closed" now, impacting two states: California and Nebraska. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in different parts of the U.S.

Read full story
10 comments
Marion, OH

Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List Here

Crafts retailer JOANN Fabric is set to close multiple locations in the coming weeks. Crafts retailer JOANN Fabric is set to close multiple locations in the coming weeks, starting with two stores in Batavia, New York and Marion, Ohio on January 15th, followed by two more locations in Keene, New Hampshire and Bridgeport, West Virginia on January 22nd.

Read full story
9 comments

Walmart Warning: Customers Urged to Check Payment Cards for Fraud

In December, skimming machines were discovered in two Walmart stores near Salem, North Carolina. These hacking devices were used to steal financial information from victims' payment cards throughout the month. Many of the victims were EBT card holders or received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It is possible that the fraudulent activity may also be occurring in other Walmart stores.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy