People Are Surprised To Know That There Is A Secret McDonald's Menu That Is Only Available In One State In The US!

Did you know that there is a "secret" McDonald's menu that's only available in one state in the US?

McDonald's is a fast food chain that is known for its burgers, fries, and other food items all over the world. But did you know that there is a "secret" menu that's only available in one state in the US? This secret menu is available in the McDonald's global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, where the company has a $250 million building that opened in 2018.

Unique Menu

The headquarters has a restaurant that is open to the public, which offers international menu items that you won't find on the typical McDonald's menu. Sarahmargareteats , an Instagram influencer, visited the headquarters and was surprised to find fries and burgers that aren't on the typical menu. The menu includes items from countries like Korea, the Netherlands, and more.

Exotic Food Items

From Korea, the chain has the Triple Onion Burger that costs $6.99. The Pistachio McFlurry is from Italy and costs $3.19, and McDonald's also has different flavors of McPops, which are filled donut holes from Spain. These flavors include chocolate hazelnut and can be bought in a pack of four for $3.99. The sweet potato fries from the Netherlands cost $3.49.

Hamburger University

Besides the restaurant, the headquarters also has a school, known as Hamburger University , which was founded by McDonald's senior chairman Fred Turner in 1961. Over 80,000 restaurant managers, mid-managers, and owner-operators have graduated from Hamburger University. To attend, one must demonstrate exemplary work performance and managerial traits.

Limited Edition Items

If you're not in the Chicago area, you may be able to get limited-time food items that are available in your area. For example, the fast food chain has announced the return of both the Shamrock Shake and its Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for February 20, which is a month before St. Patrick's Day.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there is a secret McDonald's menu that is available only in the headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. This menu has international food items that are not available on the typical menu. Besides the restaurant, the headquarters also has a school, known as Hamburger University, which trains restaurant managers and owner-operators.

Finally, there are limited-time food items that are available in different areas, such as the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What do you think about the secret menu of McDonald's? Have you ever tried any of the international menu items? Do you know of any other fast food chains that have a secret menu?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!