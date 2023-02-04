Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In Wisconsin

Hy-Vee, a well-known grocery store chain, is planning to open two new locations in Wisconsin on February 7th.

Despite the closure of many retailers, Hy-Vee is still expanding and reimagining its grocery store concept with new digital kiosks, mobile payment options, and self-checkout options.

New Store Openings:

The two new Hy-Vee stores will be located in Janesville and Oregon, Wisconsin, and will feature a reimagined grocery store concept with digital kiosks and mobile payment technology. The Janesville store will occupy 97,000 square feet and bring 600 jobs to the region, while the Oregon store will replace Bill’s Food Center . With these two new locations, Hy-Vee will have a total of eight stores in Wisconsin.

Retail Industry Struggles:

However, the retail industry is facing challenges due to inflation, online shopping, and reduced consumer demand. Competitor Walmart has had to close 154 locations in the US, and other retailers like Macy's, JCPenney, and Bed Bath & Beyond are closing stores as well. Over 60 major retailers filed for bankruptcy just last year, and around 40% of department stores have closed since 2016.

Conclusion:

Despite the challenges facing the retail industry, Hy-Vee is expanding and reimagining its grocery store concept. The two new locations in Wisconsin will bring 600 jobs and a new shopping experience for customers.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What do you think about Hy-Vee's expansion and new store openings? Have you shopped at a Hy-Vee store before? How do you feel about the struggles faced by the retail industry?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!