Walmart Under Fire: Investigation Launched into Walmart's Magnesium Supplements For Mislabeling

Walmart has recently come under investigation for two magnesium-based products it sells, Qunol Magnesium, and Equate Magnesium.

What is Magnesium?

Magnesium is an essential mineral for our bodies and plays a crucial role in supporting our muscles, nerves, energy production, and overall health. According to the Mayo Clinic , we can get magnesium from our diet by consuming foods like nuts, seeds, whole grains, leafy greens, and dairy products. If we are not getting enough magnesium from our diet, we may need to add a supplement, but our doctor should help us determine this.

Investigation:

Attorneys from Top Class Actions are investigating the potential mislabeling of Qunol Extra Strength Magnesium and Walmart's Equate brand magnesium. The attorneys claim that these products may not live up to their claims.

The Qunol magnesium is marketed as having "high absorption" and "extra strength" and is advertised as providing a boost to our nerve, bone, and muscle health. The Equate Magnesium is marketed as a laxative .

Mislabeling Claims:

Top Class Actions takes issue with the disclaimer on the Qunol magnesium that states that "these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

The same disclaimer is included on the Walmart product page . Additionally, the Equate Magnesium is advertised as providing "comfortable relief of occasional constipation," which Top Class Actions claims might also be mislabeled.

Regulation:

The FDA does not approve dietary supplements or their labeling, except for health claims that require premarket review and authorization. Mineral supplements like Qunol are not regulated by the FDA.

Expert Views on Magnesium:

Experts are divided on the benefits of magnesium supplements, with some claiming that magnesium can assist with fatigue, muscle tension, or insomnia. However, there isn't enough definitive evidence to support these claims, and some experts say that it's fairly uncommon to be deficient in magnesium and that the wellness benefits might not be accurate.

While magnesium supplementation may not be entirely clear, experts say it's not necessarily unsafe. However, the Mayo Clinic warns that taking too many magnesium supplements can cause side effects like nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea and can also interfere with medication, making it important to consult our doctor.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Walmart is under investigation for the magnesium-based supplements it sells, and the investigation centers on potential mislabeling of these products. Magnesium is an essential mineral for our health, and experts are divided on the benefits of supplementation. If you have purchased either of these products and experienced any issues, you can join the class action lawsuit investigation.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you purchased any magnesium-based supplements from Walmart? What has been your experience with these products? Do you think that these products are mislabeled?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!