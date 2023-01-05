Ron DeSatnis Sworn in as Florida Governor For Second Term

On January 3rd, Ron DeSantis was sworn in as Florida's Governor for a second consecutive term.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports, "Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in for a second term Tuesday with a muscle-flexing speech in which he celebrated Florida as a “citadel of freedom” while focusing on a wide array of familiar targets broadly captured by his condemnation of “woke ideology.

In his 16-minute speech before a 3,000-person crowd, DeSantis defended Florida families, law enforcement, and parental rights while blistering other states, partisan interest groups, and a federal government he cast as seeking either to impose “trendy ideologies” or abandoning basic responsibilities."

Events of the Day

DeSantis took the oath of office just a little bit before 11.30 am. Jeb Bush, a former Florida Governor, also attended the ceremony. The Tallahassee Democrat reports, "DeSantis’ inaugural address drew a standing ovation when he focused on the power of Florida families. “We will enact more family-friendly policies that make it easier to raise children and we will defend our children against those who seek to rob them of their innocence,” he said, hinting at another round of legislation similar to last year’s parental rights measure that was ridiculed by opponents as 'Don’t Say Gay'."

Attack on Woke Ideology

He spoke about many things in his speech, but in what has come to be expected from him, he also attacked the 'woke' crowd.

“We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the woke mob.”

Many people speculate that DeSantis is paving the way to make a presidential run in 2024. It remains to be seen whether or not he really does has ambitions for the White House.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about DeSantis' second term as Governor? Do you feel he will help the state? Or do you feel otherwise? I'd like to know your thoughts.

Please let me know what you think in the comments below.