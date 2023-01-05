DeSantis Against 'Woke' Companies - Florida Pension Funds Will Not Consider ESG Principles While Investing

Florida Governor DeSantis eliminates ESG considerations from the decisions regarding state pension investments.

What is Happening?

The Financial Times Reports, "Florida will replace BlackRock as the manager of $2bn in state Treasury funds, part of a spreading Republican backlash against sustainable investing. The move comes after Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican US presidential candidate in 2024, led a resolution to stop the state’s pension funds from considering environmental, social and governance principles to guide investment. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has been outspoken about the need to consider climate change in investment decisions under chief executive Larry Fink."

But why would they do such a thing? Well, it turns out that the governor believes ESG considerations are unnecessary restrictions that don't do much to help the bottom line of businesses; making a profit.

The Financial Times reports State chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis saying,

“Florida’s Treasury Division is divesting from BlackRock because they have openly stated they’ve got other goals than producing returns. There’s no lack of companies who will invest on our behalf, so the Florida Treasury will be taking its business elsewhere.”

This $2 Billion divestment is a tiny fraction of the fund that BlackRock manages. The company expressed surprise over this development.

BlackRock Expresses Surprise over Decision:

“We are surprised by the Florida CFO’s decision given the strong returns BlackRock has delivered to Florida. We are disturbed by the emerging trend of political initiatives like this.”

