These California Trees Are Thousands of Years Old. Are They The Oldest Living Things on Earth?

The current consensus is that the oldest living things on earth are trees, and the oldest of them are in California.

Photo by Ross Stone on Unsplash

So which trees are they? The oldest living things dated by science are found in the White Mountains of California and are called bristlecone pines.

According to this article, "The oldest living creatures on this planet are the bristlecone pines (Pinus longaeva), which survive in the White Mountains, a range east of Bishop. Bristlecone pines exist in other mountain settings in the Southwest, such as in Utah, but the California trees rank as the oldest, some more than 4,500 years, based on core samples that have been ring dated. Each ring measures a year of growth."

The article goes on to say,

"Their true age was not known until 1957. Only then was the startling discovery made that these trees in the White Mountains of eastern California were so old. The bristlecones were much older than even the 2,500-year-old ancients among the sequoia trees. The surprising discovery was that some gnarled bristlecone pines ring dated to that early period. Moreover, scientists projected a 12,000-year chronology of weather patterns by matching the ring dates of living trees, dead trees, and downed wood. When there are time gaps, carbon dating can help.

