Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, Colorado

As 2023 begins, the 16th Street Mall in Denver loses two big Chains; McDonald's and T.J.Maxx.

Photo by (JJBers/Flickr)

Denver 7 reports, "Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close Jan. 14. This comes as city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership continue several initiatives aimed at returning business activity to pre-pandemic levels."

A spokesperson told Denver 7 that,

“While we are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, the decision to close any store is one we make with thoughtful consideration. We are grateful for the loyalty of our Denver customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great value.”

The article goes on to say, “I was a little sad. I’m a little surprised. I mean, I like going there… but then I see other places closing on 16th Street Mall, and it’s like ‘well, there goes another one,’” said a woman named Rebecca, who spoke with Denver7 about her frequent shopping trips to the TJ Maxx on 16th Street. “I remember when I arrived in 2006, [16th Street Mall] was a pretty lively place. They had street entertainment and artists, and you know, there was stuff going on. There was music. And I feel like it really hasn’t bounced back since April 2020.”

Business has had a general decline trend in the area ever since the pandemic began. City leadership is trying to restore business, but it seems that many major businesses are leaving. It's interesting to note that there is a huge construction project underway at the Mall that houses this T.J. Maxx location. The pedestrian corridor will be completely overhauled, and the pavement will be replaced. During rain, the pavement was a hazardous slip danger. Perhaps this has had something to do with whey T.J. Maxx is shutting its store in the next few days.

