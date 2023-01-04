Discover Lidl: The Grocery Chain Loved by Bargain Hunters, College Students, and Middle-Income Shoppers Alike

Lidl is a German discount supermarket chain that has been expanding in the US since 2017 when it opened its first stores in Virginia and North Carolina.

Photo by(Dennis M2/Flickr)

Lidl operates in a similar format to Aldi, its main rival, by offering a limited selection of high-quality, private-label products at low prices, and by focusing on efficiency and cost-cutting to reduce overhead expenses.

This article provides an overview of Lidl's history, growth, and operations in the US, and compares it to Aldi and other discount and traditional supermarkets.

Lidl's History and Growth:

Lidl was founded in the 1930s by Josef Schwarz, who transformed a tropical fruit wholesaler into a grocery wholesaler. The business was destroyed during the Second World War, but was revived in the 1950s, and underwent a major restructuring in the 1970s by Dieter Schwarz, Josef's son. Dieter Schwarz opened the first Lidl discount store in Ludwigshafen-Mundenheim, inspired by Aldi's success, and expanded rapidly in Germany and Europe.

By 1988, Lidl had more than 450 stores in Germany and 5,700 employees, and by 2018, it had more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Britain, and the US.

Lidl's Entry into the US Market:

Lidl entered the US market in 2017, with a $1.6 billion investment in a new distribution center, a headquarters, and 20 stores in Virginia and North Carolina. Lidl's expansion in the US has been slower than expected, due to delays in construction and logistics, and challenges in adapting to the local market and culture.

However, Lidl has managed to establish a loyal customer base, thanks to its competitive prices, attractive products, and friendly service, and has opened more than 200 stores in over a dozen states on the East Coast.

Lidl planned to open 50 more stores by the end of 2022, and to invest $500 million in new stores, technology, and services. Lidl also plans to expand its e-commerce and delivery capabilities, through partnerships with Instacart, Shipt, and Postmates, and to hire more than 10,000 new employees.

Lidl's Operations and Product Mix:

Lidl operates small and efficient stores, ranging from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, which are easy to navigate and stocked with a limited selection of products, about 80% of which are private labels. Lidl's products include fresh produce, meat, seafood, bakery, and household items, as well as a larger selection of international and specialty items.

Lidl's own brands, such as Nature's Promise, Preferred Selection, and Happy Farms, have received positive reviews and helped drive customer loyalty.The focus in the stores is on efficiency.

According to Lidl US:

Every store features an intuitive layout for a seamless experience. As an efficient company, we work according to defined processes and procedure. Our success is ensured by short decision paths and simple work processes.

Lidl also offers a rotating selection of non-food merchandise, such as clothes, kitchenware, and electrical appliances, which creates a feeling of exclusivity and encourages regular visits.

Lidl's Impact on the Supermarket Industry:

Lidl has disrupted the traditional supermarket industry in the US, by offering a lower-priced and higher-quality alternative to established brands, and by leveraging its scale, efficiency, and technology.

Lidl has also attracted a diverse customer base, by targeting urban and suburban areas, and by catering to different needs and preferences. Lidl has also challenged its competitors, such as Walmart, Kroger, and Aldi, by expanding in their markets and offering a similar product mix and convenience.

Lidl has also benefited from the pandemic's impact on the industry, as it has boosted online sales, increased its product availability, and enhanced its safety measures.

Lidl's Comparison to Aldi and Other Supermarkets:

Lidl is often compared to Aldi, its main rival, as both are German discount supermarkets that offer a limited selection of high-quality, private-label products at low prices, and focus on efficiency and cost-cutting to reduce overhead expenses.

However, Lidl has a wider range of products and a larger selection of international and specialty items, and has invested more in its own brands and in-store and online shopping experience. Lidl has also targeted urban and suburban areas, and has a more diverse customer base, compared to Aldi, which is more focused on rural and suburban areas and has a more loyal and older customer base.

Lidl has also faced more challenges in the US, due to its later entry, smaller scale, and higher investment, compared to Aldi, which has been in the US for longer, has a larger scale, and has a lower investment. Lidl has also faced competition from other discount and traditional supermarkets, such as Walmart, Kroger, and Save-A-Lot, which have a wider range of products and a more established presence in the US.

Conclusion:

Lidl is a German discount supermarket chain that has been expanding in the US since 2017, and has differentiated itself from other discount and traditional supermarkets by offering a wide range of high-quality, private-label products at low prices, and by providing a modern and convenient shopping experience.

Lidl has disrupted the traditional supermarket industry in the US, by offering a lower-priced and higher-quality alternative to established brands, and by leveraging its scale, efficiency, and technology. Lidl has also attracted a diverse customer base, and has challenged its competitors, such as Walmart, Kroger, and Aldi, by expanding in their markets and offering a similar product mix and convenience.

Lidl has ambitious plans for the future, as it aims to become a major player in the US supermarket industry and a trusted and convenient choice for millions of shoppers.

