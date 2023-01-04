Dollar General and Dollar Tree Expand with Nearly 19,000 and 16,000 Locations In The U.S.

Dollar stores have seen a resurgence in recent years, with chains like Dollar General and Dollar Tree experiencing strong growth in new store openings across the United States.

By the end of the fiscal year, both chains will have opened a combined 1,300 new locations, building on the momentum from 2021 when nearly half of the 3,600 new stores that opened nationwide were discount shops. In addition, Five Below and TJX Co. (the parent company of discount stores such as TJ Maxx) opened 100 new stores in 2022.

Dollar Store's Operations Cost Are Lower

Many dollar stores serve rural locations that other retailers ignore and operate where the costs of labor and operations are lower than other areas of the country. According to Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith, these stores provide convenience and value to customers who live in more remote areas and can outcompete the local grocer in a smaller market.

The popularity of Dollar Stores

Inflation has played a significant role in the popularity of dollar stores, but even before the COVID pandemic, millennials and Gen Zers were seeking lower prices for essential goods, including groceries. Dollar Tree's CEO and president, Michael Witynski, told analysts in a November earnings call that the company is aggressively expanding its offerings of protein, pizza, breakfast items, and family sizes at price points to meet their budgets. In his words:

Dollar General and Dollar Tree Locations

Dollar General has nearly 19,000 outlets in the U.S., while Dollar Tree (which acquired Family Dollar in 2015) has about 16,000 locations, according to the Wall Street Journal. The growth of dollar stores does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon, with Dollar General's CEO, Jeff Owen, telling investors earlier this year that the sector could add another 16,000 stores.

Conclusion:

Dollar stores have experienced a resurgence in recent years, with chains like Dollar General and Dollar Tree seeing strong growth in new store openings across the U.S. These stores are popular in rural areas and have lower operating costs than other retailers. Inflation and demand from millennials and Gen Z for lower prices on essential goods have also contributed to their popularity. Dollar General and Dollar Tree have nearly 19,000 and 16,000 locations in the U.S., respectively, and the growth of these stores is expected to continue.

