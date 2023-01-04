Hershey's Faces Lawsuit: Its Dark Chocolate Contains Dangerous Levels of Lead and Cadmium.

Minha D.

Hershey is facing a lawsuit over allegations that its dark chocolate contains high levels of lead and cadmium, which pose a "serious health risk," according to the customer who filed the class-action lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lg6r5_0k33upYk00
Photo by(Tetiana Bykovetson/Unsplash)onUnsplash

The customer, Christopher Lazazzaro, is seeking damages of at least $5 million, claiming that Hershey engaged in "deceptive and misleading" marketing by not disclosing the presence of these heavy metals on the packaging of its Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa, and Lily's Extremely Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa.

Consumer Reports Tests Find High Levels of Lead and Cadmium in Hershey's Dark Chocolate

Consumer advocacy nonprofit Consumer Reports recently conducted tests on 28 dark chocolate bars from various brands, including Hershey's, Lily's, Trader Joe's, and Lindt. The results, published earlier this month, showed that for 23 of the bars, an adult who ate an ounce a day could potentially consume more lead and cadmium than what is generally considered safe by public health authorities. Consumer Reports found that cacao plants can take up cadmium from the soil, while lead can contaminate the beans as they dry in the sun after being picked.

Potential Health Risks of Lead and Cadmium

The Mayo Clinic states that lead can build up in the body and can cause headaches, high blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, memory problems, and other health issues. It is especially dangerous for pregnant women and children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that exposure to low levels of cadmium can cause the metal to accumulate in the body over time, potentially leading to kidney disease, fragile bones, and even cancer.

Test Results for Hershey's Dark Chocolate Products

According to the lawsuit, Consumer Reports' testing found that one ounce of Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate contained 265% of the level of lead and 30% of the level of cadmium that California considers the maximum allowable dose. For Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa, one ounce contained 144% of the lead level and 42% of the cadmium level, while for Lily's Extremely Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa, this was 143% for lead and 101% for cadmium. There are currently no federal limits on the amount of lead and cadmium that most foods can contain, according to Consumer Reports.

Conclusion

In his lawsuit, Lazazzaro claims that Hershey "knew and could not be unaware" of the presence of lead and cadmium in its dark chocolate products, as it sources the ingredients, manufactures the products, and carries out quality-control testing. He estimates that the class-action group likely contains "thousands" of members who were damaged by the company's alleged "deceptive and misleading practices." Hershey has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you tried any of the Hershey's dark chocolate products mentioned in the lawsuit? What are your thoughts on the lawsuit's allegations that these products contain high levels of lead and cadmium? Do you think companies have a responsibility to disclose the presence of heavy metals in their products, even if there are no federal limits on their content? Have you ever checked for the presence of heavy metals in the food products you consume?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!

