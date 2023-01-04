Starbucks Changing Reward System on February 13th - Customers Not Happy. What Should You Expect?

Starbucks, the popular coffee shop chain, has announced changes to its rewards system, which will go into effect on February 13th.

The changes have left some customers feeling bitter, as they will now need to use more stars to claim free items. In some cases, the number of stars required to redeem a free item has doubled.

Details of the Changes:

The new rewards system will work as follows:

100 Stars may be redeemed for one of the following items: hot brewed coffee or hot steeped tea, iced brewed coffee or iced brewed tea, a bakery item, a packaged snack, one Cold Siren Logo Plastic To-Go Cup or one Siren Logo Plastic Hot Cup

200 Stars may be redeemed for one of the following items: any handcrafted beverage or any hot breakfast item

300 Stars may be redeemed for one packaged salad, lunch sandwich, packaged protein box, or one packaged coffee item

Under the current rewards system , customers can redeem the following items for the corresponding number of stars:

25 stars for a free drink customization, such as extra syrup or a non-dairy substitute

50 stars for a brewed hot coffee, bakery item, or hot tea

150 stars for a free handcrafted beverage, hot breakfast, or parfait

200 stars for a free lunch sandwich, protein box, or salad

400+ stars for free home merchandise or at-home coffee

A Starbucks representative has stated that the 25 Star tier level and 400 Star tier level are not changing.

How to Earn Stars:

Customers usually receive one star for every dollar they spend at Starbucks, or two stars per dollar when they pay with a Starbucks card. There are also special promotions during which rewards members can earn double stars, regardless of how they pay.

Some Positive Changes:

While the overall changes to the rewards system may be dissatisfying to some customers, there are a few positive updates. Iced coffee can now be redeemed for 100 stars instead of 150, and the Siren Logo cups can be redeemed for 100 stars, down from 200 stars.

Customer Reactions:

Many Starbucks customers have taken to social media to express their frustration with the changes. One user tweeted:

Starbucks ummm..your new rewards program doubles the star cost of a brewed coffee....the actual cost of which has also gone up... On behalf of all the regular schmucks out here tryin to make it in a world gone mad, thanks for the slap in the face.

Another user wrote:

Starbucks once again raising prices and raising rewards requirements, how long till they just price themselves out of the market... only a matter of time.

Another customer described the changes as "tantamount to Highway Robbery!"

Conclusion:

Overall, the changes to the Starbucks rewards system have not been well-received by customers. While there are a few positive updates, such as the lowering of the number of stars required to redeem certain items, the overall increase in the number of stars required for many items has left some customers feeling frustrated.

