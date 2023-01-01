Walmart Stores 'Lock-up Products' In Frustrating New Policy - Angry Customers Take To Social Media in Protest

Minha D.

Walmart stores have initiated a new policy without warning and have begun to lock up store products to prevent shoplifting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4lZ6_0k0IEWaM00
Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

The new policy has angered customers, who find the new practice frustrating and inconvenient. Customers complain that stores are perpetually understaffed, and it takes ages to find an employee to unlock the product so they can then buy it.

This isn't the first time Walmart has done something like this. In 2020 it came under fire for its discriminatory practices with its policy of locking up African American Beauty products implying that this category of people was more likely to steal these products. Walmart discontinued this practice after a combination of a racial discrimination lawsuit which was later dropped, and bad press.

What is Happening?

The Sun reports, "Retail theft is at an all-time high around the country, leading some of the most popular stores to lock up everyday items. Things like laundry detergent, hair care products, and even ice cream have been stashed away under lock and key. Stores like Walmart and CVS have also used steel cables to lock door handles so cold and frozen items can't be bought without assistance. Consumers have been very vocal about their issues with the new tactics."

Frustrating though they may be, these policies are an effort from Walmart management to curb shoplifting. Shoplifting is such a big problem for Walmart that if it isn't fixed, it may result in stores being shut down, according to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. In fact, according to Reuters, Walmart loses $3 Billion every year because of theft.

Customer Reaction

It may very well be that Walmart's frustrating policies are only in response to thefts. However, this does nothing to improve customer experience. Customers are angry. One customer tweeted,

Another Customer tweeted, "I am no fan of Walmart. I don’t think it’s a comment on the consumers legitimately buying these items, but it is frustrating to get a human being to open those darn cases."

A customer from California expressed deep dissatisfaction with the policy. Lisa says,

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this Walmart Policy? Do you think it will affect your shopping experience at Walmart?

Please let me know what you think in the comments below.

