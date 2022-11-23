Universal Studios Hollywood 2022

Welcome to USH

Universal Studios Hollywood (USH) is a theme park based on intellectual properties under the Universal Studio umbrella. The theme park offers a variety of fun activities for tourists to enjoy. These include rides, dining, shows, and more. The park is divided into two sections: the lower lot and the upper lot.

The main entrance of the Universal Studios Hollywood gate with red carpet. Photo by Socalattractions360

Dining

USH offers a variety of restaurants that visitors can choose from. Each restaurant has a different atmosphere and style. For example, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Minions, The Simpsons, and Jurrasic World have their own uniquely themed restaurants and menus to submerge you into the world.

Shows

All shows are located at the Upper lot. Water Worlds includes an action-packed show with fire and water effects. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter includes a choir of frogs. Lastly, the Special Effects Stage Show features how Universal uses effects to their advantage to bring the audience into the world they try to convey.

Rides

Universal Studios includes several rides that visitors can enjoy. From kid-friendly rides to coasters, Universal has family-friendly fun entertainment that can bring thrill and memories. Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and The Secret Life of Pets are two examples of great rides for small children. Next-level rides for adults include Jurassic World, The Simpsons, and Transformers: The Ride.

Photo by travelinusa

Did you know that USH has interactive areas in the park? For instance, use your wand to interact with various parts of the area in Harry Potter's Wizarding World. You can get your interactive wand at the Ollivanders Wand Shop.

Coming in Early 2023 is Universal Studio Hollywood's Super Mario World. This new world will be based on the classic game with an all-new ride, merchandise, meet new characters, and use Power-Up bands to interact inside the area.

Maximize the value of your visit

There are several options to have fun and enjoy your visit. Consider getting annual passes to get the best value and experience. There are also special events and promotions that are available to keep you entertained. Consider taking a trip during the holidays to experience events like Haunted Horror Nights, Grinchmas, and more.