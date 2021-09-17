Experience With Mint Mobile and What They Offer

When I first heard about Mint Mobile, I noticed advertisements practically everywhere I went on the internet. I must have done something for the advertisement to follow me. After a few months of seeing the ad and becoming frustrated with my former carrier's customer support, I succumbed to my curiosity about the service. It took approximately a month of constant research, but I was able to gather enough knowledge to reach a conclusion and make an accusation.

Mint Mobile is a prepaid cellular service that offers unlimited talk and text on all of its plans. A service plan must be for at least three months. Their promotional price for new clients starts at $15 per month. As a result, the initial charge for three months will be $45 + tax.

Their data plans start at 4GB and go up to 10GB, 15GB, and "Unlimited." The “Unlimited” plan from Mint Mobile is actually 35 GB of data. When a plan's high-speed data (5G or 4G LTE) is out, the speed slows down. More data can be purchased through the Mint Mobile app for the current month, which will be credited and available until the end of that month.

For example, your 15GB plan resets on the 31st of each month. It’s the 27th and you used all of your data. You may either wait until the 31st to receive 15GB of data or buy 3GB now and carefully use it for the next four days until your plan resets.

After taking advantage of their promotional period, I discovered that purchasing the entire year was the best option. My previous service provider would have been $43 a month for 4GB. Now I'm on Mint Mobile, where I'm paying $264 for a year's worth of data. That works out to $22 per month on average.

Customers can bring their own device to Mint Mobile, but it must be unlocked. First, use Mint's website to see if your device is compatible. When you're ready to switch providers, contact your current provider and request "network unlock." Most devices have the option to be unlocked from the service provider after the last payment has been completed.

If you’d like a brand-new phone, you can purchase one from their selection. iPhone, Samsung, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and other brands are among them. There are options to suit everyone's mobile technological desires. Certain phones available through Mint Mobile feature a deal to pay for six months and receive six months free promotion. Check it out!

Mint Mobile offers a 7-day trial for anyone interested in giving it a shot. Beware it comes with a set number of calling minutes, text messages, and data. The kit contains the following:

250 texts

250 minutes

250MB 5G • 4G LTE data

3 in 1 SIM card

$5 off when you upgrade to a full plan.

This kit will provide you with a new phone number that will not affect your current service. Simply download the Mint Mobile app and follow the prompts to enjoy a free 7-day trial of Mint. Once you receive your kit, activate your SIM card using the Mint Mobile app.

