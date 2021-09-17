How Does Mint Mobile and AT&T Compare?

Due to its exceptional value prepaid plans, Mint Mobile is definitely one of the finest inexpensive mobile phone plans currently available on the market. On the other hand, we have AT&T, which is a pioneer in 5G network deployment and a great option if you want one of the finest unlimited data plans available.

Both of these excellent carriers are excellent alternatives in their own right, but which is the best for you? Below is a no-nonsense comparison that lays out the price, features, and key selling factors of each carrier, as well as a wealth of unbiased information. Both of these carriers operate in quite distinct ways, and hence cater to two very different types of cell phone users.



Mint Mobile offers prepaid plans starting at $15 per month.

Mint Mobile should be on your radar if you're searching for one of the finest affordable prepaid phone plans on the market. Mint is fast becoming one of the nation's top prepaid carriers, thanks to its affordable monthly pricing, substantial monthly data limits, 5G broadband speeds, and lack of contracts. What's the disadvantage? Mint Mobile's monthly average costs are lowest when you buy your data in bulk - up to a year at a time, so keep that in mind.



AT&T offers unlimited data plans ranging in price from $35 to $85 per month.

Along with Verizon and T-Mobile, AT&T is one of the traditional 'big three,' specializing in premium unlimited data plans that include a lot of prioritized 5G data. In practice, this means that even if your local region is congested, your download and streaming rates will never be hindered. AT&T plans also come with a slew of fantastic phone bargains, 4K video streaming on select plans, and a free streaming service subscription - all of which are pleasant little extras. AT&T also offers a variety of prepaid plans, however they don't compare to Mint or other specialized prepaid carriers in terms of value.



Mint Mobile's very inexpensive monthly rates are by far its most appealing feature. On a monthly basis, you'll be spending at least half of what you'd pay with a big carrier like AT&T. The disadvantage is that even if you choose Mint's unlimited data plan, you'll get a pretty basic cell phone package. For the most part, though, it will be an acceptable trade-off in order to achieve those low bills.



Mint Mobile users benefit from the fact that they are not locked into a long-term contract because they are a prepaid carrier. If you want to get the best monthly average cost, you'll have to commit to buying a year's worth of data in advance at Mint Mobile. That can result in a large sum of money leaving your account all at once, so keep that in mind. On the plus side, that's a bargain compared to the 24- to 36-month contracts offered by the major carriers, and you may upgrade your plan at any time.

Although Mint Mobile users have prepaid plans, they may have to deal with the industry-wide 'deprioritization' that all prepaid plans face. While your mileage may vary depending on your location, Mint Mobile users may experience slower network speeds if the surrounding T-Mobile parent network is overburdened.



It's also worth mentioning that Mint's unlimited data plan includes a 35GB soft 5G / 4G data speed restriction, with speeds reduced to 128Kb/s if you go over that limit. That's plenty for checking messages, but not much else, hence take that into consideration before you go wild with your downloads.

AT&T has a significant edge in that it owns and operates its own network. Customers can expect plenty of prioritized bandwidth, unlimited speeds where applicable, and depending on the plan that is selected, there are no limits on streaming resolution. It's a wonderful alternative if speed and streaming are important to you; just keep in mind that it comes at a cost.

For example, AT&T rates range from $35 to $85 per month, depending on how many lines you have and whichever tier you choose. That's a lot of money, but AT&T does offer streaming advantages like a free HBO Max membership and Google Stadia Pro to encourage consumers to switch to its service.

When it comes to attractive incentives, maybe AT&T's (and other major carriers') strongest selling point is the exclusive customer-only device promos that come with plans. On a handful of major flagship products from Apple and Samsung, for example, AT&T offers free gadgets, early upgrades, and large trade-in refunds. While the plans are expensive in and of themselves, if you're shopping for a new gadget, these discounts can help offset your overall costs. Prepaid carriers like Mint Mobile, whose consumers frequently port over an unlocked smartphone, do not provide these sorts of discounts.

As you might expect with two providers with two separate networks, your cellular service mileage may differ considerably based on your location. This is especially true with 5G network coverage, which isn't as widespread as 4G or lower across the country due to the technology's youth. If you already have a 5G capable device, we'd recommend avoiding a carrier that doesn't provide excellent 5G coverage in your region; after all, it's pointless to pay for faster speeds if you can't use them.

AT&T and Mint Mobile are both excellent options. However, as you've undoubtedly gathered from this post, they appeal to very crowds. Mint Mobile is unquestionably the finest option for people on a tight budget. In summary, Mint Mobile's low-cost prepaid plans start at $15 per month, and its unlimited plans start at $30 per month - especially if you're willing to forego a few luxuries like free streaming services. As we previously said, this is less than half of what you'd pay for a post-paid plan with AT&T or other big carriers, and it also beats out AT&T's prepaid plans in terms of value.

Though, if you're searching for a rock-solid premium 5G experience, AT&T's more expensive plans will undoubtedly provide you with superior overall service. You'll receive a totally unlimited plan (Mint's speed maximum is set at 35GB), as well as 4K UHD streaming on your device and some free streaming service subscriptions thrown in for good measure. It's also worth noting that AT&T offers a variety of family-style plans to save money on several lines. If you're considering AT&T, this is something you should think about because it may help you save a lot of money each line.

Want to save with Mint Mobile right now?

