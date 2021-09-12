Don't let 4G LTE slow you down. Get your 5G.

As 5G towers become more common, several people who loved their previous phones are having difficulties parting with a good phone. Let's skip the boring history and give you a new alternative phone.

Note: This article is intended to give a brief idea of the latest flagship phones with 5G capability.

iPhone :

iPhone 12 Line-up Slash Gear

All phones of the iPhone 12 series are 5G. The biggest differences are the sizes of the phone and its features.

The iPhone 12 mini is a great size to place into a pocket or have inside a mini purse. Due to the 5.4 inch display, I would not suggest it to be used for watching a full feature movie or using as a GPS. Also, due to the size, the battery is slightly smaller which can contribute note having a longer battery life than the other phones.

Both the iPhone Mini and iPhone 12 have various beautiful colors such as black, white, lavender purple, navy blue, kiwi green, and red. The iPhone 12 shares the same size as the iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch display. The major difference between the 12 and the 12 Pro is the Camera features. The 12 Pro has telephoto, 4x optical zoom, liDAR focus for a low light situation, the typical brightness is much higher than the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, and finally, the Pro has Night mode portraits.

The iPhone 12 Max and the iPhone 12 Max Pro share the same features. The iPhone 12 Max Pro screen display is 6.7 inches, making it the largest phone of the iPhone 12 series. The battery lasts longer than the other models as well.



Samsung Notes series

Samsung Note 20 & 20 Ultra gwigwi.com

Every Samsung Note comes with an S Pen. It's a stylus with built-in smart technology that gets better with each new edition. Many people use the stylus for note-taking while others use it for taking pictures at great distances or art.

Let's begin with the Samsung Note 10+ 5G, released in 2019. If you're interested in a note on a budget, I would suggest this one. I urge you to look for the full device name, "Note 10+ 5G". Samsung made other devices that are the Note 10 series but they may only provide up to the 4G LTE network. I do not want you disappointed. This model can film up to 4K. This may be surprising but the Note 10+ 5G charges faster than the newer Notes at 45W while the newer models charge at 25W.

After the Note 10+ 5G comes in the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra. Both models were released in 2020 The Note 20 screen display is 6.7 inches and it is flat. The Note 20 Ultra has a screen display of 6.9 inches and it is an edge. The Note 20 does not have a microSD slot but the Note 20 Ultra does.

LG Velvet



LG Velvet 5G bits n chips

The LG Velvet comes in a 6.8-inch display. The camera triple rear camera film in 4k video quality. This phone's special feature is voice bokeh which uses AI technology to recognize your actual voice during Loud or external situations. A built-in sensor keeps the screen's backlight from turning on when you are on a video call with another individual and an additional microphone is added to help reduce background noise on the other end of your call.



Google Pixel 5

GOOGLE PIXEL 5 Google

Pixel 5 comes with a great low-light camera to offer superb visuals. For those interested in security defense, the Titan M chip allows sensitive data to be secure like passwords and transactions. Car accidents happen all the time, if the phone senses you have been impacted by a car accident and cannot get to the phone, it will contact 911 for you. The Pixel 5 display is slightly smaller at 6" but it offers a better quality battery, wireless charger, and water resistance.

