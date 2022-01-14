Tips to Organize Family Finances

A jar of household savingsPhoto by Sandy Millar on Unsplash

If you feel like you're drowning under the weight of bills, it's time to find ways to better manage your family finances. Having a family is just getting more expenses as the cost of child care rises, but there are several ways to save money that don't take much effort. If you're ready to take control of the family budget, consider these tips. Family finance tips will help you rest easier, save more, and get on the path of not worrying so much about money and bills.

Shop smart

The more organized you are when you shop, the more money you can save. Have a list of the items you need to buy and a maximum budget that you are prepared to spend on the trip to the supermarket (this can only prevent you from overspending).

If possible, do not buy everything in the same place, or the nearest supermarket. Sometimes a few extra minutes of car travel can add up to big savings a month.

Remove services you're not using

The potential here is almost limitless as most of us have services that we rarely or never use. You could pay off a barely used gym membership, landline phone service, and cable TV for the year. It may only be one less expense per month, but over the years it adds up. The easiest way to do this is to have a consistent budget.

Sell ​​what you don't need

Instead of throwing away items you no longer use, try selling them first to earn some extra money. You may have a garage sale once or twice a year. By doing this, you can often raise several hundred dollars per year.

Buy discount clothes

You can buy a shirt or blouse sold at a retail store for $30, for just $4 at a thrift store, or a $40 pair of pants for $5. Thrift stores don't have the selection that retail stores do, but you can often find the perfect item from time to time, sometimes barely used.

Since children grow fast and clothes outgrow them quickly, thrift stores offer the opportunity to buy good quality clothes at low prices.

Avoid being over-insured

It is virtually impossible to be insured against all potential risks, and you can go out of business trying. For example, you don't need prescription drug coverage if all you need is an occasional antibiotic.

Pay cash when you need a prescription and lower your health insurance premium.

Buy with cash or debit, not credit

Yes, it is important to build a good credit rating, but credit cards can mean extra costs if they are not used in the best way.

When you do that, you're adding interest to the cost of whatever you've purchased, potentially eliminating any rewards-based savings. With cash and debit cards there is no possibility of getting into debt. That reality will also prevent the possibility of spending more money than you have.

Save at least 20% of your earnings

With all the money you'll save from the tips above, you should be able to save some money. It's not about having money just to have it, it's about removing the panic factor that often causes you to spend more money than you need to.

By following these steps, you can develop better financial habits without sacrificing time, vacations, or gifts to spend with your family. By having savings, you can be prepared for any emergency that may arise without ruining your finances.

