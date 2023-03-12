14 Days to Save Lives: Michigan's New Gun Sales Proposal

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced a new proposal aimed at improving gun safety in the state.

Photo byJay RembertonUnsplash

Dubbed "14 Days to Save Lives," the initiative would require gun dealers to wait 14 days before completing a firearms sale.

The idea behind the proposal is to give law enforcement time to complete background checks and identify any red flags associated with a potential gun purchaser.

Currently, Michigan law requires only an instant background check before a gun sale can be completed.

This means that a person could walk into a gun store, pass an instant background check, and leave with a firearm the same day. While this practice may be legal, it can also be dangerous as there is not always enough time to catch warning signs associated with potential gun violence.

The "14 Days to Save Lives" proposal has received support from various gun safety advocates and law enforcement officials. Governor Whitmer says the initiative would be a "common-sense change" that would help keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn't have them.

Of course, not everyone is in favor of the proposal. Some gun rights activists argue that the waiting period would infringe on their 2nd Amendment rights and that criminals would simply find other ways to obtain firearms.

However, research has shown that waiting periods can be an effective way to reduce gun violence. California, which has a 10-day waiting period for firearms purchases, has seen a significant decrease in gun homicides and suicides since implementing the policy.

If the "14 Days to Save Lives" proposal(source) is approved, Michigan would become the 11th state to require a waiting period for gun sales. While it may not fully solve the issue of gun violence, it is a step in the right direction toward ensuring the safety of Michigan residents.

