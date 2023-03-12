State of New Jersey offers $1,500 payments to qualifying residents

The State of New Jersey has announced a $35 million program that offers $1,500 payments to qualifying residents who have lost income due to COVID-19.

The program, called the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program Phase II (CVERAP Phase II), is aimed at helping low- and moderate-income households to pay rent arrears and future rent.

To qualify for the program(source), applicants must meet certain requirements such as demonstrating a significant reduction in income or loss of job due to COVID-19, being a New Jersey resident, and having a household income below a certain level. Additionally, applicants must meet other eligibility criteria such as providing proof of residency and income, and being current on their rent as of March 2020.



The payments can be used to cover rent arrears or future rent, but not late fees, security deposits, or other charges. Payments will be made directly to the landlord or the utility company for rent or utility bills, making it easier for tenants to stay current on their rent and avoid eviction.



The CVERAP Phase II is part of the state's efforts to provide assistance to residents who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

The program is expected to help eligible households to remain in their homes and avoid eviction, ensuring that families are able to maintain their housing stability during these trying times.



The state has also launched several other programs aimed at providing relief to residents. For example, the Small Landlord Emergency Grant (SLEG) program provides grants of up to $10,000 to eligible small landlords to cover unpaid rent from tenants who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Additionally, the state's COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program provides utility relief to customers who have been impacted by the pandemic and are struggling to pay their utility bills.



In conclusion, the CVERAP Phase II program provides much-needed financial relief to New Jersey residents who have been impacted by the pandemic.

With the rental assistance payments, eligible households can stay current on their rent and avoid eviction, providing a much-needed safety net during these uncertain times.