Up to $40,000 in Funding for Tennessee Residents: The Tennessee Homeowner Program

The Tennessee Homeowner Program (THP) is a state-funded initiative designed to assist low-income Tennessee residents in making necessary repairs to their homes.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

This program (Source) is funded by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), and it offers up to $40,000 in forgivable loans to eligible homeowners.



The THP aims to provide affordable home repairs and improvements to low-income households. The program primarily focuses on repairing structural problems and improving the safety and health of homes.

Examples of eligible repairs include minor electrical work, roof replacement or repair, HVAC system repair or replacement, and plumbing fixture replacement.



To be eligible for the THP, homeowners must have a household income at or below 80% of the median income for their area. They must also own and occupy the home to be repaired and be up to date on their property taxes and mortgage payments.



Upon approval, homeowners can receive up to $40,000 in funding for eligible repairs. However, the program funding must be used for the approved repairs and cannot be used for any other purpose.

The loans are considered forgivable, meaning they do not have to be repaid as long as the homeowner remains in the home for a specific time period, typically 10 years.



The THP application process can be initiated online, and applicants must provide documents such as proof of income, property tax bills, and mortgage statements. Once an application is submitted, a representative will visit the home to assess the repairs needed and determine eligibility.



The THP program is an excellent resource for Tennessee residents in need of home repairs but cannot afford to make them.

By providing up to $40,000 in funding, low-income homeowners can make necessary repairs and improve their living conditions, making their homes safer, healthier, and more habitable.

The program also helps stimulate the local economy by providing work opportunities for contractors and other skilled tradespeople.