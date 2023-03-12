The Efforts of Someone Wholly in Love with You

Unconditional love is an affectionate feeling that cannot be defined by mere words.

It is a type of love that is selfless, honest, forgiving, and non-judgmental. When someone truly loves you unconditionally, you can feel it through their actions and behavior. Here are ten signs of unconditional love that you can't miss.

1. They Accept You as You Are

Unconditional love means accepting someone's flaws and imperfections. If someone truly loves you unconditionally, they won't try to change you or make you feel inadequate. They love you for who you are, not for what you should be.

2. They Forgive You

We all make mistakes, and when someone loves you unconditionally, they understand that. They are quick to forgive you and do not hold grudges against you.

3. They Listen to You

When someone loves you unconditionally, they care about your thoughts, feelings, and opinions. They are always willing to listen to you without judgment or criticism.

4. They Support You

Unconditional love means being there for someone through thick and thin. They support you in everything you do and help you achieve your dreams and goals.

5. They Respect You

Respect is a vital part of any relationship, and when someone loves you unconditionally, they will always respect you. They won't belittle you or make you feel disrespected in any way.

6. They Are Honest with You

Honesty is essential in any relationship, and when someone loves you unconditionally, they will always be honest with you, even if it hurts. They won't lie to you or keep secrets from you.

7. They Make Time for You

When someone loves you unconditionally, they will always make time for you, no matter how busy they are. They will prioritize you over other things in their life.

8. They Show You Affection

Unconditional love means showing affection to your partner. They will hug you, kiss you, hold your hand, and say "I love you" often.

9. They Prioritize Your Happiness

When someone loves you unconditionally, your happiness becomes their priority. They will do anything to make you happy and bring a smile to your face.

10. They Stay with You Through Everything

Unconditional love means standing by your side through the ups and downs of life. They will not leave you when things get tough but instead, support you and help you get through it.

In conclusion, unconditional love is a rare and precious thing. If you're lucky enough to have someone love you unconditionally, cherish them and love them back. Remember, actions speak louder than words, and when someone loves you unconditionally, you can feel it through their actions.