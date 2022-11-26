Women with endometriosis had a 34% higher risk of having a stroke

Women with endometriosis may have an increased risk of stroke, new research from the National Institutes of Health suggests. This discovery has the potential to affect many people. It is estimated that more than 11% of women in the United States alone suffer from endometriosis.

According to the Journal of the American Stroke Association, women with endometriosis have a 34% higher risk of stroke than women without endometriosis.

Stacey Missmer, ScD, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, said in a press release these findings suggest that women with a history of endometriosis may be at higher risk of stroke.

Doctors should consider not only the specific symptoms associated with endometriosis, such as abdominal pain or infertility, but also the health status of all women, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and another new factor of stroke.

Leslie V. Farland, ScD, Assistant Professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of Arizona said research on endometriosis and stroke is very limited.

For this study, Farland and her team analyzed data from 112,056 women between the ages of 25 and 42 enrolled in Health Care II. Of more than 100,000 women, 5,244 were diagnosed with endometriosis.

Researchers analyzed data collected every two years for 28 years to look for other confounding or stroke risk factors, including alcohol consumption, body mass index (BMI), use of oral contraceptives, and diet. Of all the participants, 893 women had a stroke during this time.

Women diagnosed with endometriosis were found to have a 34% greater risk of having a stroke, compared to women who did not have endometriosis; and the greatest risk of stroke was linked to women who had a hysterectomy and/or oophorectomy (39%) and those who received postmenopausal hormone therapy (16%).

The researchers didn't find a link between endometriosis and stroke when it came to other factors like age, infertility history, BMI, or menopausal status.