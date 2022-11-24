Alcoholic heavy drinking and four deadly cancer risks

Over the past 30 years, a lot of research has been done on the effects of alcohol consumption on health. Long-term alcohol consumption often affects the liver, but many people are surprised to learn that it also affects other diseases such as dementia, pancreatitis, and even many types of cancer.

Moderate alcohol consumption can increase the risk of cancer, but the greatest risk comes from excessive and long-term consumption.

This article discusses the link between alcohol and cancer of the liver, breast, mouth, throat, larynx, and stomach. It also examines what drinks a lot of alcohol.

Liver cancer

The link between liver cancer and alcohol consumption has been studied and documented. Long-term alcohol consumption is a major risk factor for liver cirrhosis, a condition that results from scarring and inflammation of the liver.

In people with cirrhosis, scar tissue replaces healthy tissue over time. This prevents the liver from malfunctioning. Having cirrhosis increases your risk of developing liver cancer.

Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal cancer develops in the esophagus, the long tube that connects the mouth to the stomach. It is estimated that approximately 75% of colon cancer cases are related to chronic alcohol consumption.

The type of cancer that most drinkers develop is esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. This contrasts with esophageal adenocarcinoma, which often occurs in response to reflux.

Laryngeal Cancer

Laryngeal cancer is a type of throat cancer (see above) that affects the larynx, or "voice box", the organ that plays an important role in breathing and communication. It has power lines, which provide the sounds we need to talk.

Colon and Rectal Cancer

Numerous studies have linked colon cancer to excessive water consumption over a long period of time. Evidence from research shows that both genes have a higher risk than non-drinkers, although the association is stronger for men.

If you are a heavy drinker, you can reduce your risk of breast cancer and other cancers by avoiding alcohol or reducing your intake.

If you are an alcoholic, your doctor may recommend that you have a colonoscopy before the recommended age to check for precancerous or cancerous cells.

A 2020 review of 16 studies investigating the association between alcohol and cancer. They decided to drink alcohol as follows.

Occasional drinking: Less than one per day

Light or moderate drinking: Up to two drinks per day

Heavy drinking: Two to three drinks per day

Very heavy drinking: More than three drinks per day

According to this analysis, the increased risk of colon cancer is associated with very heavy drinking. No matter how much alcohol you drink each day, if it affects your health, your job, your home, your family, or your studies, you may want to reduce your intake. If you want to quit but can't, talk to your doctor. Support groups are also helpful because they allow you to interact with others who understand your feelings.