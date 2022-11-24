Alcoholic heavy drinking and four deadly cancer risks

Mindbodylifestyle.org

Over the past 30 years, a lot of research has been done on the effects of alcohol consumption on health. Long-term alcohol consumption often affects the liver, but many people are surprised to learn that it also affects other diseases such as dementia, pancreatitis, and even many types of cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyJy5_0jM25fKO00
colon cancerPhoto bycommons.wikimedia.org

Moderate alcohol consumption can increase the risk of cancer, but the greatest risk comes from excessive and long-term consumption.

This article discusses the link between alcohol and cancer of the liver, breast, mouth, throat, larynx, and stomach. It also examines what drinks a lot of alcohol.

Liver cancer

The link between liver cancer and alcohol consumption has been studied and documented. Long-term alcohol consumption is a major risk factor for liver cirrhosis, a condition that results from scarring and inflammation of the liver.

In people with cirrhosis, scar tissue replaces healthy tissue over time. This prevents the liver from malfunctioning. Having cirrhosis increases your risk of developing liver cancer.

Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal cancer develops in the esophagus, the long tube that connects the mouth to the stomach. It is estimated that approximately 75% of colon cancer cases are related to chronic alcohol consumption.

The type of cancer that most drinkers develop is esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. This contrasts with esophageal adenocarcinoma, which often occurs in response to reflux.

Laryngeal Cancer

Laryngeal cancer is a type of throat cancer (see above) that affects the larynx, or "voice box", the organ that plays an important role in breathing and communication. It has power lines, which provide the sounds we need to talk.

Colon and Rectal Cancer

Numerous studies have linked colon cancer to excessive water consumption over a long period of time. Evidence from research shows that both genes have a higher risk than non-drinkers, although the association is stronger for men.

If you are a heavy drinker, you can reduce your risk of breast cancer and other cancers by avoiding alcohol or reducing your intake.

If you are an alcoholic, your doctor may recommend that you have a colonoscopy before the recommended age to check for precancerous or cancerous cells.

A 2020 review of 16 studies investigating the association between alcohol and cancer. They decided to drink alcohol as follows.

  • Occasional drinking: Less than one per day
  • Light or moderate drinking: Up to two drinks per day
  • Heavy drinking: Two to three drinks per day
  • Very heavy drinking: More than three drinks per day

According to this analysis, the increased risk of colon cancer is associated with very heavy drinking. No matter how much alcohol you drink each day, if it affects your health, your job, your home, your family, or your studies, you may want to reduce your intake. If you want to quit but can't, talk to your doctor. Support groups are also helpful because they allow you to interact with others who understand your feelings.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 12

Published by

Mindbodylifestyle.org is a lifestyle media that dedicated to inspire you how to live your best life - mentally, health, spiritually, emotionally, lifestyle

Avondale Estates, GA
2346 followers

More from Mindbodylifestyle.org

Women with endometriosis had a 34% higher risk of having a stroke

Women with endometriosis may have an increased risk of stroke, new research from theNational Institutes of Health suggests. This discovery has the potential to affect many people. It is estimated that more than 11% of women in the United States alone suffer from endometriosis.

Read full story

Researchers found that cardiovascular complications after a stroke increase the risk of future heart disease

Large studies have shown that heart problems are very common in the month following an ischemic stroke (blockage of blood flow to the brain). This "stroke heart syndrome" can increase the risk of death, heart attack, or another stroke within five years.

Read full story
10 comments

Research shows link between morning activity and lowest risk of heart disease and stroke

A study of more than 85,000 people published in the ESC journal, theEuropean Journal of Preventive Cardiology, found that morning physical activity was associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke. The results are the same regardless of the routines.

Read full story
3 comments

Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain

A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.

Read full story
19 comments

Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.

Read full story
71 comments

Researchers said the potentially harmful industrial plastic chemicals in American fast food

A recent study found that more than 80% of fast food items popular in US fast food restaurants contain chemicals harmful to human health, such as phthalates and other plastic ingredients. The new study was published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology.

Read full story
1 comments

Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure

A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.

Read full story
4 comments
Manhattan, NY

Researchers found that drug cocktails increase the risk of premature death daily

It's been seven years since actor Heath Ledger (28) was found dead in his Manhattan home. The New York coroner's office ruled that Ledger died of "poisoning" from six colds, sleeping pills, and anti-anxiety drugs.

Read full story
1 comments

Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease

Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.

Read full story
2 comments

Natural recovery of liver and other organs after long-term alcohol use

Alcohol withdrawal is the process by which the body learns to function normally after giving up alcohol. During withdrawal, the person will experience many symptoms as the body adjusts to alcohol and needs the drug to feel normal.

Read full story
9 comments

Heavy alcoholic drinker: drink a day linked with reduced brain size and brain function

The science behind drinking more water and the brain is clear. These two are unrelated. Heavy drinkers have brain and height changes associated with cognitive impairment. Heavy alcoholic drinker reduced brain sizerawpixel.com.

Read full story
6 comments

Recognizing the signs of heart attack symptom most people ignore

According to doctors, this is the number one heart attack symptom most people ignore: Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, accounting for 1 in 5 deaths. And as reported by the World Health Organization, more than 80% of cardiovascular deaths are caused by heart attacks and strokes, and a third of these occur early in patients under the age of 70. Therefore, knowing the signs of a heart attack, especially the more subtle ones, is one of the best ways to prevent a sudden heart attack.

Read full story
25 comments

Heavy drinker's liver test to prevent alcoholic liver disease

Most alcoholics who develop the liver disease don't know it until it's too late. The main reason is that drinking alcohol causes people to deny their addiction. Often, alcoholics don't tell their doctors how much and how much they drink, so doctors can't provide the education and testing they need to identify this problem faster. Also, the symptoms of early liver issues are so vague that it’s hard to pinpoint where the symptoms are coming from.

Read full story
7 comments

Researchers said coffee can decrease the risk of developing Parkinson's disease

Antioxidants found in most caffeinated beverages help protect against free radicals that cause many serious bone diseases, including Parkinson's disease. A new study published in the journal Neuroimage suggests that regular coffee consumption may reduce the risk of developing brain tumors, even if you are genetically predisposed to them. The logic seems multiple. On the other hand, drinking more coffee exposed participants to compounds known to reduce neurodegeneration. On the other hand, it has been shown that people with a genetic predisposition to Parkinson's disease have some aversion to drinking coffee more often.

Read full story

One minute for heart and cardiovascular system test

Scientists say that if you can climb 4 steps (that's 60 personal steps) in less than a minute, your heart and cardiovascular system are in great shape. But if four flights last longer than an hour and a half, it might be time to think about a lifestyle change.

Read full story
6 comments

Cardiac diet: fiber is essential for a heart-healthy breakfast

Breakfast isn't called the most important meal of the day for no reason. Start your day in the morning with foods high in fiber and low in saturated fat. Kelly Kennedy of RDN recommends fruits, vegetables, and whole grains for breakfast.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy