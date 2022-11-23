Research shows link between morning activity and lowest risk of heart disease and stroke

A study of more than 85,000 people published in the ESC journal, the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, found that morning physical activity was associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke. The results are the same regardless of the routines.

Women in the morning physical activity Photo by Q000024

The study used data from the UK Biobank, which included 86,657 adults aged 42 to 78 who had no coronary heart disease at baseline. The average age was 62 years and 58% were women. Participants wore an activity tracker on their wrists for 7 consecutive days. Participants were followed for cardiovascular events, defined as the first admission to a hospital or death related to a heart attack or stroke.

During the 6-8 year follow-up period, 2,911 participants developed heart disease and 796 had a stroke. Compared to peak working hours during the 24-hour period, people are most active between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and have the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke.

In the second test, the investigators divided the participants into four groups based on their maximum physical activity. 1) afternoon; 2) morning (~8 a.m.); 3) late morning (~10 a.m.); and 4) Evening (~7 p.m.).

The group was not decided before the start of the study and was chosen based on the maximum working time in the study population. Associations between peak time of activity and incident cardiovascular disease were analyzed using midday as the reference group.

After adjusting for age and gender, participants who were active in the morning and afternoon had an 11% and 16% lower risk of coronary heart disease, respectively, than the control user group. In addition, those who are most active in the morning have a 17% reduced risk of stroke compared to the control group.

Results were similar regardless of total daily activity and whether participants described themselves as morning or evening people. When the results were analyzed separately by gender, the researchers found that while the results were specific to women, they were not significant for men.

Women who are active in the morning or late in the morning have a 22% and 24% lower risk of coronary heart disease, respectively, than the control group. In addition, women who are active in the morning have a 35% reduced risk of stroke compared to the control group.

Ms. Albalak said that was an observational study and therefore we cannot explain why the associations were more marked in women. Our findings add to the evidence of the health benefits of being physically active by suggesting that morning activity, especially late morning may be the most advantageous. As this is only a new study, it is too early for formal advice to be given in the morning. But hopefully one day we can improve on our current recommendations by adding a line: "When it comes to exercising, it's best to do it in the morning."