Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain

A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.

Sleep hyperhidrosis (also known as night sweats) is usually moderate to heavy sweating. Night sweats and hot flushes, collectively known as vasomotor symptoms, are associated with many conditions during pregnancy. In fact, it is estimated that more than 70% of women experience menopause.

They have always been aware of their positive impact on quality of life, but not of their impact on physical health. Evidence shows that these symptoms may be associated with an increased risk of heart disease in women. High blood pressure is often associated with poor cardiovascular health, particularly high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, insulin resistance, and dyslipidemia.

Dr. Dongshan Zhu, a medical student at the School of Public Health, found that women of all ages with heartburn and night sweats (also called vasomotor symptoms or VMS) are more likely to have heartburn events. undesirable cardiovascular events.

"So far, it's not clear if VMS is linked to heart disease, but now we know it happens,". “In addition, premenopausal VMS increases the risk of cardiovascular disease in women by 40%,". Dr. Zhu said.

Dr. Zhu also discovered that the risk of heart disease is more related to the severity of hot flushes and night sweats than to their frequency. Women with severe VMS are more than twice as likely to have adverse cardiovascular outcomes as asymptomatic women.

Dr. Zhu used data from InterLACE, a major collaboration of 25 studies of more than 500,000 women around the world.

Senior author of the study Professor Gita Mishra said the findings may have important clinical implications.

"This research helps to identify women who are at a higher risk for the development of cardiovascular events and who may need close monitoring in clinical practice," Prof. Mishra said.