Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.

Photo by commons.wikimedia.org

With 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed each year, paying attention to your digestive system can be the first step in recognizing the warning signs.

An early diagnosis of cancer can mean the difference between life and death, but symptoms can often go unnoticed. Pancreatic cancer can be hard to detect, but experts say the "regular" warning signs can show up in the bathroom.

Unfortunately, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all cancers, according to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

This tragedy underscores the importance of getting an early diagnosis to improve survival outcomes. Fortunately, Dr. Fox online pharmacy Dr. Deborah Lee spoke about the main symptoms of this disease.

Dr. Lee said: “In the early stages, pancreatic head cancer can cause bacteria to mix and prevent the release of bile in the intestine.

Acholic stools are clay-colored lacking bile pigment, explains the National Library of Medicine. In the early stage, body head cancer can put pressure on the organs of the body, preventing the release of bile from the bowel, and causing jaundice, a condition characterized by yellowing of the eyes and skin, pale-colored stools, itchy skin, and dark urine.

As pancreatic cancer progresses, it can affect the structure of the pancreas and interfere with the release of enzymes that digest fat. These conditions cause oily, greasy, pale, and foul-smelling stools that are difficult to pass. Stools may be yellow, orange, light green, light brown, or white with a greasy film or frothy appearance. Bowels can be sloppy, frequent, loose, or large in volume.

Experts say that 27.4% of pancreatic cancer patients experience changes in their intestines, such as constipation and diarrhea.

Yellow stools can have many causes, but they don't necessarily mean pancreatic cancer. Yellow stools in this case will indicate that there is no bile in the intestines. Talk to your doctor about the risk of other conditions. However, long-term symptoms of the pancreatic disease can increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.