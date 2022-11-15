Heavy alcoholic drinker: drink a day linked with reduced brain size and brain function

The science behind drinking more water and the brain is clear. These two are unrelated. Heavy drinkers have brain and height changes associated with cognitive impairment.

Heavy alcoholic drinker reduced brain size rawpixel.com

However, new research shows that even moderate alcohol consumption (a few beers or glasses of wine per week) can increase the risk of brain damage. . Analysis of data from more than 36,000 adults led by the University of Pennsylvania team found that light to moderate alcohol consumption is associated with reduced brain function.

The researchers found that the higher the alcohol consumption, the stronger the association. For example, at age 50 there is a change in the brain as the average drinker goes from 1 unit of alcohol per day (half a glass of beer) to 2 units (a pint of beer or 1 glass of wine). It is equal to 2 years of maturation.

Go from 2 proofs to 3 proofs at the same age as 3 1/2 years. The research team published their findings in the journal Nature Communications.

Gideon Nave, professor, and author at Penn's Wharton said: "The sample is so large that you can see subtle patterns of drinking half a beer and a beer a day." school.

He collaborated with Remi Daviet, a former clinical psychologist and co-author, now at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Reagan Wetherill, a colleague at the Perelman School of Medicine (also the author of this study), Henry Kranzler, and others from researchers.

“These findings contrast with scientific and governmental guidelines on safe drinking limits,” says Kranzler, who directs the Penn Center for Studies of Addiction. “For example, although the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism recommends that women consume an average of no more than one drink per day, recommended limits for men are twice that, an amount that exceeds the consumption level associated in the study with decreased brain volume.”

Ample research has examined the link between drinking and brain health, with ambiguous results. Although there is strong evidence that excessive alcohol consumption causes changes in the brain, including a decrease in gray matter throughout the brain, other studies have shown that drinking bad alcohol will not help. , or that drinking will help the brain. Yes. in adults.

"There is evidence that the effects of alcohol on the brain are exponential," says Daviet. “So adding one more drink a day can have a bigger impact than the previous drink of the day. That said, cutting off the last drink of the night can have a huge impact on brain aging. ". Source Article.