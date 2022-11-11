Researchers said coffee can decrease the risk of developing Parkinson's disease

Antioxidants found in most caffeinated beverages help protect against free radicals that cause many serious bone diseases, including Parkinson's disease. A new study published in the journal Neuroimage suggests that regular coffee consumption may reduce the risk of developing brain tumors, even if you are genetically predisposed to them. The logic seems multiple. On the other hand, drinking more coffee exposed participants to compounds known to reduce neurodegeneration. On the other hand, it has been shown that people with a genetic predisposition to Parkinson's disease have some aversion to drinking coffee more often.

LRRK2 is a genetic mutation that has been independently studied to increase the risk of developing Parkinson's disease later in life. Although more than half of the participants in the report were diagnosed with Parkinson's disease before being recruited, only a few of them had LRRK2 mutations. A similar sample of participants without Parkinson's disease had a genetic mutation. 76% of people with Parkinson's disease have lower blood caffeine levels than people without Parkinson's disease.

On the other hand, the group with Parkinson's disease but without the genetic mutation had a 31% lower caffeine consumption than the group without Parkinson's disease without the genetic mutation.

A follow-up review revealed that those belonging to either group who had high concentrations of caffeine in their blood dramatically decreased their risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

These results are promising and encourage future research exploring caffeine and caffeine-related therapies to lessen the chance that people with this gene develop Parkinson’s,” study author Dr. Grace Crotty, of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and a member of the American Academy of Neurology, explained in a release. “It’s also possible that caffeine levels in the blood could be used as a biomarker to help identify which people with this gene will develop the disease, assuming caffeine levels remain relatively stable”.

However, participants with Parkinson's disease and genetic mutations were more likely to consume less caffeine than the study group as a whole. More directly, a sample of patients with PD gene mutations consumed about 41% less caffeine per day than all patients without PD mentioned in the report.

This is not the first study to establish a relationship between high caffeine consumption and the onset of PD. In one of his own studies also published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, compounds found in caffeinated beverages effectively slowed the development of neurodegeneration associated with Parkinson's disease in a mouse model.

The authors wrote: “The strength of this new study is related to the large, well-followed cohort of people with PD and the robust methodology that includes effective outcome measures. "This is an important basis for the further development of future disease modification methods to slow the decline of this chronic disease". Article source.

