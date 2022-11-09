One minute for heart and cardiovascular system test

Scientists say that if you can climb 4 steps (that's 60 personal steps) in less than a minute, your heart and cardiovascular system are in great shape. But if four flights last longer than an hour and a half, it might be time to think about a lifestyle change.

Study author Dr. Jesús Peteiro, a cardiologist at La Coruña University Hospital in Spain, said in a statement: “The stair test is an easy way to check your heart. "If it takes more than 1 minute and 30 seconds to climb the stairs to the fourth floor, it is not good for your health, so you better consult a doctor."

For this study, a group of 165 heart patients who required exercise testing due to a diagnosis or suspicion of heart disease was evaluated. Participants often reported sensations such as chest pain or shortness of breath during the cardio.

All patients were asked to walk on a treadmill with a gradual increase until exhaustion. During this exercise, the researchers measured each person's "exercise" by metabolic rate (MET). MET refers to the amount of oxygen you use during exercise. So while simple tasks like standing up or walking slowly only use one MET, pull-up sprints can use 6 or more METs. In short, fit people can achieve higher MET levels.

After working on the treadmill, everyone is allowed to rest for 15-20 minutes. After that, participants had to climb 4 steps as fast as possible without jumping horizontally. Science writers recorded the time it took for each person to reach the top of the stairs.

All the data collected in these two experiments allowed the research team to study the relationship between the MET achieved in stage one and the performance of the stairs in stage two. Of course, a patient who can climb 4 stairs in 40- 45 seconds achieved 9 -10 METs while working on a treadmill.

In contrast, people who take longer than 1 minute and 30 seconds to climb stairs average about 8 METs. This is necessary because previous studies have shown that people who can reach 10 METs during exercise have lower death rates.

Now, a good sign of heart problems is a regular heart rate during exercise. Thus, the researchers monitored the activity of the heart during the treadmill test. 58% of patients who climbed stairs for 1 minute and 30 seconds showed a decrease in heart rate even when working on a treadmill. Only 32% of those capable of climbing the stairs in less than a minute showed any signs of an irregular heartbeat.

Although the study was conducted on heart patients, the researchers are confident that their findings are also applicable to the general population. The majority of people won't be able to see the same level of work from the poor heart, but the "four flights per minute" test should work from experience. Article source.