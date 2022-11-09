Cardiac diet: fiber is essential for a heart-healthy breakfast

Breakfast isn't called the most important meal of the day for no reason. Start your day in the morning with foods high in fiber and low in saturated fat. Kelly Kennedy of RDN recommends fruits, vegetables, and whole grains for breakfast.

Dairy products sometimes get a bad review, but he says they can be an important part of a healthy breakfast and a complete meal.

A study published in The Lancet in September 2018 showed that milk consumption is linked to the risk of death and a lower risk of major cardiovascular diseases.

"Many people who don't have dairy allergies or intolerances avoid dairy and choose dairy-free alternatives," says Kennedy. “Dairy products can be an important part of a healthy diet. They are one of the best sources of calcium and on average provide more protein than dairy products. "

It is recommended to stick to low-fat or low-fat foods as they contain unhealthy fats. Steel-cut oats or old-fashioned rolled oats are smart choices for breakfast. "They're 100% whole grain and are a good source of soluble fiber, which means they're not only healthy, they keep you full until lunchtime," says Rebecca Fuller, RD, a cardiovascular intensive care dietitian at MUSC Heart and Vascular Center in Charleston, South Carolina.

A study published in the July-August 2021 issue of the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine found that participants who ate breakfast daily had a lower risk of dying from heart disease, especially if they ate all 25 grams of fiber per day total, had a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease and death from any cause. Additionally, oats can help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Avoid breakfasts high in fat, refined grains, and sugar, including bacon, sausages, waffles, pancakes, and sugary cereals. "All of these things raise your bad cholesterol and your triglycerides, which are bad for your heart," Kennedy said.

Eggs have been a controversial food when it comes to heart disease because they're high in cholesterol, but he points to research showing that cholesterol in the middle doesn't raise cholesterol in most people. This study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in March 2016, found that eating one egg a day, including eggs, is not associated with heart disease risk.

As for cooking other foods, it is recommended to consume healthy fats, such as olive oil, or nothing, such as hard-boiled eggs. "Frying eggs in a ton of butter adds unhealthy saturated fat and is not good for your heart," Kennedy said. Article source.