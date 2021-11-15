India ignores the U.S. Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act and accepts Russian missiles

Military News Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8hnL_0cwghxwp00
Reuters

Reuters has just reported that Russia officially began the delivery of S-400 air defense missile systems to India based on a 2018 $5.5 billion deal for five long-range surface-to-air missile systems, which India says it needs to counter a threat from China.

Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency saying, "The first supplies have already been started, and the first unit of an S-400 system will arrive in India by the end of this year."

Accepting these military supplies has put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law, Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which names Russia, North Korea, and Iran as countries that are banned from supplying arms.

New Delhi has reportedly asked for a waiver but was denied. Washington told India, according to Reuters, it was unlikely to get a waiver from CAATSA.

MSN reported that "Last year the United Stated imposed sanctions citing CAATSA on NATO ally Turkey for acquiring S-400 missiles from Russia."

Will the U.S. sanction one of its closest allies, India, and are countries less 'afraid' of sanctions than they used to be?

According to The Treasury 2021 Sanctions Review, released by the US Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Treasury's use of sanctions increased by 933 percent over the past two decades, from 912 sanction designations in 2001 to 9,421 this year.

Daniel W. Drezner, a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University on Foreign Affairs, wrote, "In theory, superpowers should possess a range of foreign policy tools: military might, cultural cachet, diplomatic persuasion, technological prowess, economic aid, and so on. But to anyone paying attention to US foreign policy for the past decade, it has become obvious that the US relies on one tool above all: economic sanctions."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Daily U.S. military news updates, including military gear and equipment, breaking news, international news, and more.

1518 followers

More from Military News Editor

Parting words from a retiring UK General, "Russia a greater threat and maybe the Taliban can change"

UK Gen Sir Nick Carter said, "Russia is now a greater threat in eastern Europe than it was when I started in the role eight years ago." The comments were made as he gave outgoing interviews before his retirement as chief of the defence staff at the end of the month.

Read full story
1 comments

President Vladimir Putin just testing the US as usual or is this more?

You can be assured President Vladimir Putin will assert his rights to the Black Sea region around Crimea, and as the US and NATO inch closer, this is upsetting for Russia. This week Putin called it a "serious challenge" for Russia.

Read full story

United States and Qatar signed an agreement to allow Doha to be the U.S. diplomatic representative in Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani shake handsReuters. The United States and Qatar signed an agreement on Friday to authorize the Doha government to be the U.S. diplomatic representative in Afghanistan.

Read full story
1 comments

Biden administration plan to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey rejected by 41 members of Congress

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe BidenProvided by Al Jazeera. Forty-one members of the U.S. Congress sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, opposing the Biden administration's plan to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, according to Ahval.

Read full story

US monitoring movement of troops and equipment along the border with Ukraine

According to US government official reports, Russia cut its gas supply to Europe and is building troops on its western borders. As of last week, Russian state-controlled Gazprom had reduced gas supply to Ukraine after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland, reported the Telegraph.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Navy's Futuristic Jet to Replace the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

The U.S. Navy Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has published concepts for its future fighter jet, intended to replace the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet by the 2030s. The requirement was first identified in 2008, but it took until 2012 for the Navy to issue a formal request for information for the F/A-XX.

Read full story
27 comments

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.

Read full story
78 comments

Russia and Iran Lobby Regional Leaders to Block U.S. and NATO Forces From Afghanistan

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, is on a mission to block U.S. and NATO forces from being hosted in Afghanistan and in Central Asian states bordering Afghanistan, including Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, China, Iran, and Pakistan.

Read full story

Iran to Partner With Afghanistan to Alleviate Suffering and Prevent Threats

Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir AbdollahiaIran Press. "There is no doubt that it is not in the interest of any of its neighbors that Afghanistan re-enters a new cycle of civil war," Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Read full story

China Seeking the Truth About What Struck U.S. Attack Submarine in South China Sea

In early October, Connecticut, one of the U.S.s most powerful attack submarines, hit "something" in the South China Sea. Now, almost a month later, the U.S. Navy is still unsure, leading China to speculate.

Read full story

Pentagon: ISIS-K and al Qaeda aim to conduct external operations, including against the United States.

Dr. Colin Kahl, undersecretary of Defense for PolicyThe Guardian. On Tuesday, Dr. Colin Kahl, undersecretary of Defense for Policy, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that "U.S. intelligence shows that ISIS-K could potentially have the ability to strike American targets in as little as six months, while al Qaeda can increase its capabilities."

Read full story

U.S. Pushes United Nations to Accept Taiwan, "Taiwan‘s exclusion undermines the work of the U.N."

China is likely very upset right now, hearing the news that the United States, France, and Australia have started publicly pushing the United Nations to allow Taiwan to participate in the global humanitarian organization as an independent country. However, China might have forgotten that they successfully pushed the United Nations to enable Venezuela to participate under the Maduro regime, despite the United State's objections.

Read full story

China's Nine-Dash Line Claims on Japanese Waters and Other Tensions

Japan has deployed around 100,000 members of its Self-Defense Force to participate in nationwide drills since September. The massive exercise is seen as a response to the rapidly changing balance of power in the region. Although China has not started to enforce its claim on Japan waters, tensions in the area are high.

Read full story
9 comments

Timeline: How did Sudan get to this boiling point?

January 1956, Sudan gains independence after an agreement between the UK and Egypt. March 1972, Seventeen years of civil war between northern Khartoum forces and southern Anya-Nya rebels ends.

Read full story
6 comments

U.S. Freezes $700 Million in Aid to Sudan Amid Military Coup

The US will suspend $700 million in emergency financing for Sudan because of the ongoing military coup, the State Department announced on Monday. United States Department of State Spokesman Ned Price condemned the clash. He confirmed the dispersal of the entire aid package would be paused because the funds were "intended to support the country's democratic transition."

Read full story

Sudan's Military Shoots Three, Wounds 80 Following Coup

On Monday, Sudan's military killed at least three protestors and wounded more than 80 following a coup that ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

Read full story

U.S. Turns to Pakistan for Afghanistan Counterterrorism Support

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan - Closely aligned with Taliban.Associated Press. CNN reported on Saturday that the US is formalizing an agreement with Pakistan to use its airspace for military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan. The Taliban has repeatedly warned the US against “violating Afghan airspace,” shifting the approach to future operations.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Runs an “Agile Combat Employment” Exercise, Staging F-16s to Closest Russian Border

The U.S. Air Force just moved F-16s to Eareckson Air Station on Shemya Island, just six square miles in size, sitting 200 miles from the Russian coast. "No other U.S. airfield that isn’t an aircraft carrier can put fighters so close to Russia," Forbes Aerospace and Defence Writer wrote.

Read full story

India's Navy Modernizes, Inking a Deal for U.S. Made MK 54 Torpedoes

The Indian Navy has just inked a deal with the U.S. under foreign military sale (FMS) to procure MK 54 Torpedo and Expendable (Chaff and Flares) to be used with India's P-8I aircraft.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy