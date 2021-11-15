India ignores the U.S. Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act and accepts Russian missiles

Reuters

Reuters has just reported that Russia officially began the delivery of S-400 air defense missile systems to India based on a 2018 $5.5 billion deal for five long-range surface-to-air missile systems, which India says it needs to counter a threat from China.

Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency saying, "The first supplies have already been started, and the first unit of an S-400 system will arrive in India by the end of this year."

Accepting these military supplies has put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law, Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which names Russia, North Korea, and Iran as countries that are banned from supplying arms.

New Delhi has reportedly asked for a waiver but was denied. Washington told India, according to Reuters, it was unlikely to get a waiver from CAATSA.

MSN reported that "Last year the United Stated imposed sanctions citing CAATSA on NATO ally Turkey for acquiring S-400 missiles from Russia."

Will the U.S. sanction one of its closest allies, India, and are countries less 'afraid' of sanctions than they used to be?

According to The Treasury 2021 Sanctions Review, released by the US Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Treasury's use of sanctions increased by 933 percent over the past two decades, from 912 sanction designations in 2001 to 9,421 this year.

Daniel W. Drezner, a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University on Foreign Affairs, wrote, "In theory, superpowers should possess a range of foreign policy tools: military might, cultural cachet, diplomatic persuasion, technological prowess, economic aid, and so on. But to anyone paying attention to US foreign policy for the past decade, it has become obvious that the US relies on one tool above all: economic sanctions."