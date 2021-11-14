Parting words from a retiring UK General, "Russia a greater threat and maybe the Taliban can change"

UK Gen Sir Nick Carter The Times UK

UK Gen Sir Nick Carter said, "Russia is now a greater threat in eastern Europe than it was when I started in the role eight years ago." The comments were made as he gave outgoing interviews before his retirement as chief of the defence staff at the end of the month.

He said he “distinctly hoped” there would not be a war, but Nato would have to be ready.

Some of the growing issues he was referring to are tensions on the border between Poland and Russia’s ally Belarus over refugees stranded in camps, as well as signs that Russian troops could be massing along the border with Ukraine. Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, this weekend urged Putin to intervene in the “shameful manufactured migrant crisis” unfolding at the border.

Carter later told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show that Russia was in a “hybrid playbook where you link disinformation to destabilization and the idea of pushing migrants onto the European Union’s borders is a classic example of that sort of thing. Most likely that the Belarus and Ukraine border situations are classic distractions by the Russian government of the type that had been going on “for years and years and years."

Carter added that he has seen “ghastly images of a potential humanitarian crisis" and warned that the Taliban had “a lot of things that had got to change." Despite these images and the stories of beheadings and selling young girls for money to older men, he felt the Taliban were different from how they were in 2001 and claimed: “the moderate lot are probably privately arguing to be a different sort of Taliban." - Wishful thinking?