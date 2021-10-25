Timeline: How did Sudan get to this boiling point?

Sudan AquaProducser Media

January 1956, Sudan gains independence after an agreement between the UK and Egypt.

March 1972, Seventeen years of civil war between northern Khartoum forces and southern Anya-Nya rebels ends.

June 1989, Lt. Gen. Omar al-Bashir leads a coup against Sudan's Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi following years of civil war.

October 1993, Bashir became president of Sudan when the Revolutionary Command Council was dissolved, and Sudan was restored to civilian rule.

February 2003 to 2008, According to the United Nations, Violence erupted in Darfur, and an estimated 300,000 people were killed.

January 2005, A peace agreement between the north and the south includes independence for southern Sudan within six years.

March 2009, The International Criminal Court (ICC), The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Bashir on charges of genocide and war crimes related to the military campaign in Darfur.

July 2011, South Sudan becomes an independent nation.

February 2019 Bashir declares a year-long emergency in response to months of protests nationwide and calls for his resignation.

April 2019, Bashir was ousted in a military coup.

June 2019, Troops attack pro-democracy demonstrators in Khartoum, killing at least 100 people.

July 2019, Sudan's military leadership and the country's pro-democracy movement announce a power-sharing agreement. A new government is led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

December 2019, Bashir was sentenced to two years in a correctional facility after being found guilty of corruption and unlawful possession of foreign currency.

July 2020, Bashir's trial over his role in the 1989 coup d'etat starts.

August 2021, The Sudanese government says it will hand Bashir over to the ICC.

September 2021, A coup attempt attributed to Bashir's supporters fails.

October 25, 2021, The military dissolves Sudan's ruling council and transitional government and declares a state of emergency. Hamdok is arrested.

