U.S. Freezes $700 Million in Aid to Sudan Amid Military Coup

Ned Price Reuters

The US will suspend $700 million in emergency financing for Sudan because of the ongoing military coup, the State Department announced on Monday. United States Department of State Spokesman Ned Price condemned the clash. He confirmed the dispersal of the entire aid package would be paused because the funds were "intended to support the country's democratic transition."

"Any change to the transitional government by force risks assistance in our bilateral relationship more broadly," said Price, adding "the US is evaluating the next step for Sudan."

Price also called on Sudan's military to immediately release those detained, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the civilian-led government. "The government, current government that's been in place," Price said, "represents the will of the Sudanese people as evidenced by the significant peaceful demonstrations."

The protests that Price was referring to have led to the death of at least three people, wounding 80, while the military continues to shoot at large crowds gathering.

"Military officials should immediately release and ensure the safety of all detained political actors, fully restore the civilian-led transitional government, and refrain from any violence against protesters, including the use of live ammunition," he added.

Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Sky News

Monday, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's ruling military council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the Sovereign Council, which was created to run the country after the ouster of long-time President Omar Al-Bashir in 2019.

General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan is a Sudanese politician and Sudanese Army general who is currently serving as the de facto head of Sudan as the Commander-In-Chief of Sudanese Armed Forces.