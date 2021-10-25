Sudan's Military Shoots Three, Wounds 80 Following Coup

Military News Editor

On Monday, Sudan's military killed at least three protestors and wounded more than 80 following a coup that ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

The spokesperson for the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said most protestors they were receiving had sustained gunshot wounds, reporting having been shot by soldiers allied to General Fattah-Burhan, the man leading the coup.

It was only this morning when the Sudanese military opened fire on protestors who were trying to stop the coup, getting in their way and blocking streets. This triggered the clash to escalate. Anti-coup protests were staged across the country by those loyal to Hamdok.

The United Nations has condemned the coup in a Tweet calling for the immediate release of President Hamdok. "I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan."

The White House has also come forward and condemned the takeover. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, on Air Force One today, "The US is deeply alarmed by reports of a military coup in Sudan. We reject the actions of the military and call for the immediate release of the Prime Minister,"

The US Embassy in Sudan urged American citizens in Sudan "to be aware of their surroundings and shelter in place," urging people not to try and make their way to the US Embassy or the airport at this time. Adding, "reports of armed forces blocking main routes around Khartoum are to be taken seriously."

