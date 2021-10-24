U.S. Turns to Pakistan for Afghanistan Counterterrorism Support

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan - Closely aligned with Taliban. Associated Press

CNN reported on Saturday that the US is formalizing an agreement with Pakistan to use its airspace for military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan. The Taliban has repeatedly warned the US against “violating Afghan airspace,” shifting the approach to future operations.

Pakistan wants to sign the new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the US in exchange for assistance with counterterrorism in its own country. They have also requested help managing its relationship with India, CNN added.

It's an interesting agreement because Pakistan has deep ties with the Taliban. Pakistan's spy chief, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, was one of the first foreign officials to visit Kabul in September, offering to help the Taliban reorganize the Afghan military.

The US has accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban for decades.

Multiple reports claimed Pakistan's military forces helped the Taliban in the fight to capture Panjshir province from the National Resistance Front (NRF), also known as the Second Resistance, a military alliance of former Northern Alliance members and other anti-Taliban fighters.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan want the anticipated economic benefits from China’s multi-billion Belt and Road initiative project linking Beijing to Central and South Asia. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid last month called the Chinese project the region’s most crucial economic venture.

United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley said there is a “real possibility” that al-Qaeda or ISIS could return and grow in Afghanistan under Taliban rule within the next six to 36 months.

On August 15, ISIS launched attacks in the country, targeting Taliban members and Afghan citizens with several bombings, proving that they would not slow, much less stop.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press there would be no cooperation with Washington after the increasingly active ISIS group affiliate in Afghanistan. “We can tackle Daesh independently,” Shaheen said.

The US will move forward to ensure it can conduct counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan despite the pushback.

US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said, “We retain all necessary authorities to execute over the horizon counterterrorism operations. Without speaking to specific rules of engagement surrounding airstrikes, there is no requirement to clear airspace with the Taliban. And we do not expect that any future over the horizon counterterrorism strikes would hinge on such a clearance.”