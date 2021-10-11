Russian Commission has Voted Unanimously to Designate Alexei Navalny a Terrorist

Military News Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEVUH_0cNwv7wP00
NavalnyRU News Agency

This month, Alexei Navalny, the Russian government's main opposition leader, was summoned before a commission east of Moscow, which voted unanimously in favor of changing his status to an extremist and a terrorist, but agreed he was not a flight risk.

President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critic, Navalny, is currently serving two-and-a-half years in prison for parole violations he says are political lies.

Navalny welcomed the ruling that he was no longer designated an escape risk so he would be subjected to less stringent nighttime checks by guards. “It’s just that there is now a sign over my bunk that I am a terrorist.”

“I was afraid they would demand that I kiss portraits of Putin and learn quotes from (former president) Dmitry Medvedev by heart, but there’s no need,” he said in an Instagram post, published by his lawyers.

Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

Navalny, 45, was jailed after returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he underwent months of treatment to recover from being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in Siberia in August 2020.

The Kremlin denied any involvement. Many of his allies have had their homes raided or their freedom of movement restricted, and some have fled abroad. Last month, Russia opened a new criminal case against Navalny that could keep him in jail for a further decade.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Former military member, reporting on military news from around the world.

274 followers

More from Military News Editor

Ghost Robotics, "robot dogs fire bullets up to a 1200-meter distance"

It's straight out of the "War of The Worlds" TV series. Set in contemporary France, it's a reimagining of H. G. Wells' classic in the style of The Walking Dead. The killer robot dogs look very similar to the ones that we have now.

Read full story
1 comments

United Nations Investigation Revealed Violation of International Humanitarian Law in Libya

A UN Independent International Fact-finding Mission, led by Mohamed Auajjar, stated that from 2016 to 2020, third States, foreign fighters and mercenaries, violated international humanitarian law (IHL), particularly the principles of proportionality and distinction.

Read full story
5 comments

Havana Syndrome: "unexplained illness or mass hysteria"

There have been more than 200 reported cases of unexplained illness known as Havana Syndrome. The State Department officials have been using the term 'Anomalous Health Incidents.'

Read full story
4 comments

Alleged Finance Chief of the Islamic State Captured in Turkey

Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, the alleged finance chief of the Islamic State and the suspected former deputy to the late ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been captured by Iraq intelligence officers working abroad in Turkey. Iraqi intelligence officials told The Associated Press (AP) that Jassem was detained in an identified foreign country and transported to Iraq a few days ago.

Read full story
1 comments

After a 14-year Wait, US Supreme Court Hearing the Case of Al Qaeda Member Still in Guantanamo Bay

Guantanamo Bay Prison is still holding 39 detainees. One of them, a former associate of Osama bin Laden, lost an eye, underwent waterboarding 83 times in a single month, and has been in U.S. custody for 15-years without formal charges. He is Abu Zubaydah.

Read full story

Turkey Wants 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighter Jets and More S-400s from Russia, "rethinking its true alliances"

Turkey has requested 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. and 80 U.S. modernization kits to upgrade existing warplanes. All those who stand to make big money on the deal want it to go through. It's worth billions, but it's still working through the Foreign Military Sales process, subject to approval by the U.S. State Department and Congress for a reason. And make no mistake, Turkey is a strategic NATO ally due to its geographic location, but it has not been loyal to the U.S.

Read full story

28 yo Creator of the FGC-9 Printable Firearm Found in Car Dead From Heart Attack

Saturday, A German Magazine, Der Spiegel, reported that JStark, a 28-year-old German citizen, sought after by intelligence, has been discovered at his home, in his car, dead from a heart attack. Der Spiegel reports that officials have ruled out foul play.

Read full story
59 comments

"China’s maritime militia is very real, posing as civilian fishing boats, equipped to fight."

The Epoch Times is shedding new light on China's Maritime Militia. Writer Antonio Graceffo said, "Despite Beijing’s disclaimers, China’s maritime militia is very real. It is composed of vessels that look like civilian fishing boats but are tasked with supporting the Chinese Navy in controlling the seas."

Read full story
61 comments

Al-Shabaab's Fake "Islamic Taxation" Boss Identified By Locals, "government of Somalia complicit in the scheme"

Al-Shabaab, a terrorist group, which some call the biggest threat to Africa, has many means of raising money, including murder, kidnapping, and paying a fake "Islamic Taxation." The taxation is blatant extortion, and some government officials are in on the scheme for financial gain.

Read full story
2 comments

U.S. Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon System Delivered, "flying at speeds greater than five times the speed of sound"

Lockheed Martin Corp. delivered the U.S. Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) system to the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

Read full story
44 comments

U.S. Submarine Collided With an “Object” in the South China Sea, 11 Injuries

The USS Connecticut’s presence in the South China Sea reminds us that the U.S. military will be where they need to be when the time comes. They've been back planning for years. The South China Sea and Taiwan Strait have been hot for a while, but with almost daily provocations from China, militaries are reprioritizing missions.

Read full story
3 comments

U.S. Marines Training Taiwan Troops: "We don't make headlines like China, but we are here and Taiwan will be ready."

For at least a year, groups of U.S. Marines have been on short deployments to Taiwan, training its elite teams for land and sea maneuvers. Their presence hasn't been making headlines - they like it that way. The Department of Defense neither confirmed nor denied the report, declining to comment on specific operations, engagements, or training.

Read full story
32 comments

Iran and U.S. Play Cat and Mouse in the Gulf

Commander Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the US navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, said he was unaware of Iran "intercepting a US vessel in the Gulf" like Iran's state TV claimed.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy