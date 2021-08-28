List of Pharmacies and Healthcare Partners Providing COVID-19 Vaccines in Denver

DENVER, CO - The City of Denver and the Count of Denver has prepared several vaccine providers that the public can check through their respective official websites for vaccine providers such as pharmacies and health partners.

The government has also made it easier for the public to find pharmacies or health care providers that provide COVID-19 vaccines in their vicinity. The public can also check with pharmacies or health partners in their neighborhoods that provide COVID-19 vaccines through the official website.

The City of Denver and the County of Denver will also provide transportation for people who wish to vaccinate to locations where the vaccine schedule has been scheduled. There are two types of transportation to choose from Mile High United Way and Lyft Relief Rides or Colorado Carshare.

For Mile High United Way and Lyft Relief Rides, the public can call the 2-1-1 service to request transportation to the scheduled vaccination service. This service can be used in several languages and is free.

For Colorado Carshare, the public can enjoy transportation to deliver to the vaccine location by becoming a Colorado Carshare member first to order a vehicle. Transportation bookings can be made through an individual's personal account at Colorado Carshare.

The following is a list of pharmacies and healthcare partners in Denver that provide COVID-19 vaccine services:

Astra Healthcare Inc - (303) 270-0000

Clearspring Pharmacy - (303) 333-2010

Clinica Tepeyac - (303) 458-5302

Denver Health - (303) 436-7000

Denver Public Health Immunization - (303) 436-7000

Fam Med Clinic For Health Equity - (303) 954-0058

HealthONE - (720) 650-8274

Denver Health Patient

Non-Denver Health Patients

COVIDCheck Colorado

In addition, there are several pharmacies and health care providers that provide the following second-dose vaccine services:

Astra Healthcare Inc - (303) 270-0000

CVS Pharmacy

HealthONE - (720) 650-8274

King Soopers Pharmacy - (303) 425-7455

Rose Medical Center - (303) 320-2121

Safeway Pharmacy - (303) 340-4459

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine providers can be accessed here.

