Black Love Mural Festival Exhibition at McNichols Civic Center Building

DENVER, CO - The second year of the Black Love Mural Festival will be held at the McNichols Civic Center Building in Downtown Denver from July 9, 2021, to October 3, 2021, in the fall.

The Black Love Mural Festival is an exhibition that was first held in the summer of 2020 as a form of protest over the death of George Floyd. George Floyd is an African-American man who is a police officer shot in May 2020.

Because of this incident, Robert Gray, a Denver-based artist, and curator of the Black Love Mural Festival create this festival after the idea first appeared when Gray was cleaned up due to protests over the death of George Floyd. From this festival, Gray hopes that black artists can explore share messages with the wider community through art. Together with Annie Phillips also an artist, Gray collaborated with Phillips to organize this festival.

About 30 works of art were displayed at the Black Love Mural Festival, and more than 50 artists participated in the exhibition. Some artists who participated in the Black Love Mural Festival were Aaron Sutton, Ahmad Lee, Aisha Brown, Alicia Tisby, Cassie Smith, Chris Clark, and many more.

The McNichols Civic Center Building is the arts and culture center in Denver. This magnificent ancient Greek building is located in downtown Denver in the northwest corner of Civic Center Park.

People who want to visit the art exhibition at the McNichols Civic Center Building can visit the location every day from 08.00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can access the official McNichols Civic Center Building website for more details on the Black Love Mural Festival.

