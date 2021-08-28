Boulder City Indoor Air Pollution

BOULDER CITY, CO - The city of Boulder releases causes and effects of indoor air pollution.

Not only outdoor air can be polluted, but indoor air can also be polluted. Indoor air refers to the quality of water that is within the scope of a building or building and is related to the health and comfort felt by its occupants.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, prolonged exposure to unhealthy indoor air can cause several health problems, depending on the occupants' sensitivities, age, and health background.

Several things can cause pollution and affect indoor air quality. Some of the things that usually cause indoor air pollution are given by some cleaning products in the house. The use of stoves is also one of the causes of air pollution at home getting worse.

Some sources of indoor pollution include Gas stoves and fireplaces, household appliances containing chemicals, air infiltration, radon, mold, and asbestos.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is known as CDPHE, is a department that provides services related to public health and environmental issues. CDPHE always strives to maintain and improve programs that have been designed to create healthy conditions and environments in the community.

With a vision to make Colorado a healthy place for present and future generations, CDPHE's mission is to promote and improve public health in Colorado and protect places in Colorado.

In addition to the pollution prevention program, CDPHE has several other programs to promote health in Colorado, such as: conducting health promotion, providing health statistics in Colorado, laboratory services, consumer protection, etc.

More air quality information in the City of Boulder can be accessed here.

