Denver's best hard seltzers

Mae Frances Photography/Denver Beer Co. Facebook Page

DENVER, CO - In 2019, a new contender in the buzzy beverages industry shook the scene. It was named "White Claw summer" by industry insiders and social media trendsetters. Meet hard seltzers, a drink that since then attracted many craft brewers.

Many brewing companies have launched their hard seltzer formula. It is often lower in carbs, calories, and ABV (Alcohol by Volume), and sometimes gluten-free. Check out these three hard seltzers to accompany your summer before it ends.

Denver Beer Co. O&A Colorado Craft Hard Seltzer

Denver Beer Co. first announced its hard seltzers line, Out & About, in May 2019. Out & About Colorado Craft Hard Seltzer, also known as O&A, has four flavors: Watermelon Yuzu Mojito, Lemon Hibiscus Fizz, Cucumber Lime Spritzer, and Passion Fruit Orange Guava Punch.

O&A consists of 5% ABV and is available for purchase at Denver Beer Co.’s Platt Street and Olde Town Arvada taproom. Learn more about the cans here.

Avery Brewing Company Sparkle Glacier Spiked Seltzer

Avery Brewing Company of Boulder launched Sparkle Glacier Spiked Seltzer, featuring the water from the Arapaho Glacier. Sparkle Glacier Spiked Seltzer has no added sugars with 5% ABV.

It comes in eight flavors: blueberry lemon, blackberry acai, strawberry watermelon, red raspberry, mango, cherry lime, cranraz, and grapefruit. Learn more about each flavor here.

Breckenridge Brewery Good Company Hard Seltzer

The Breckenridge Brewery released its line of Good Company Hard Seltzer in five flavors, all inspired by Colorado's Western Slope growing region. They are available year-round: apple-pear, peach, honeydew, black cherry, and mountain berry.

This May, Breckenridge Brewery launched a new line of Good Company Lemonade Hard Seltzers. It comes in five flavors, which are original, raspberry, blueberry, lime, and strawberry.

These hard seltzers are available for purchase at Littleton's Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery, and Englewood's Breckenridge Brewery Ale & Game House. Want to know more before your purchase? Click here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.