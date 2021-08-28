Walk down the path of dinosaurs with Dinosaur Ridge Tours

DENVER, CO - Dinosaur Ridge is named as one of the top dinosaur track sites in the US, and it offers various tours for the public. It is located just outside suburban Denver, at 16831 W Alameda Pkwy., Morrison. It serves as an educational center to preserve the natural and historic resources in the area.

Learn and play on the path of dinosaurs accompanied by trained tour guides in geology and paleontology in Dinosaur Ridge. Check out the list of the tours to plan your next visit.

Guided bus tours

Hop on a 45-minute guided tour through the Ridge, including admission to the exhibit hall Trek Through Time. There are two available options: group tour and private tour. The price starts from $10. Group tours are available daily, while private tours require a reservation. Call 303-697-346 to ensure reservation for private tours.

Please note to always wear a mask on the bus for guests ages 3 and above. You will not stay on the shuttle bus for more than 15 minutes between each stop.

Guided walking tours

If you prefer to walk, Dinosaur Ridge also offers a full walking tour through the entire Ridge, starting from $10 each. Check out the schedule here before your next visit (https://dinoridge.org/full-ridge-tour/).

Other walking tours include Walk with A Geologist, at Dinosaur Ridge Trail and Triceratops Trail. For around 2-2.5 hours, a professional or amateur geologist will lead an in-depth discussion of the geology and changes in Denver through time. Tickets start from $15. Click here for the schedule.

Audio Tours

Dinosaur Ridge also offers Audio Tour. Walk a 2.5 mile, self-guided tour of the Ridge accompanied by admission to the exhibit hall. Buy the Audio Tour here. This tour is available for guests 16 and above.

Want to get the full experience of the Ridge? Purchase the Morrison Dino Pass. It includes admission to both bus tours, exhibit hall, and Morrison Natural History Museum. It is available for purchase onsite, with varying tickets price.

If you prefer to stay indoors under the scorching sun, then take a turn to the Exhibit Hall, Trek Through Time. Observe the diverse environments at different prehistoric dates. Tickets are available for $3 per person, while guests 2 and under are free.

For more information about the tours, head to Dinosaur Ridge's official website.

