Garfield County's vaccination status update

CDC/Unsplash

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO – The majority of Garfield County residents now have been vaccinated. The report shows 67 percent of people have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Garfield County Public Health’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the county’s residents is clearly within the reach. It takes about additional 2,000 people to be vaccinated to reach this goal.

The vaccinated cumulative incidence rate for the last 7 days is 26.5 per 100,000, while in the last 14 days, the vaccinated cumulative incidence rate 86.1 per 100,000.

The data shows that the least vaccinated age group is 12-15, with 50 percent have received the first dose, and 39 percent are fully vaccinated. On the other hand, people ages 70-79 have the highest number of vaccination, with 91 percent have received the first dose, and 87 percent are fully vaccinated.

As the Food and Drugs Administration has given full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Garfield County hopes this can increase the number of vaccination status in the county. With over 200 million doses of vaccine administered in the United States, FDA’s approval is a definitive evidence for the vaccine’s safety.

The county also reminds everyone that unvaccinated individuals have more risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus. The data from the past seven days indicates that individuals ages 20 to 29 are the majority of people who contracted COVID-19 virus.

Right now, the Garfield County cannot provide the booster dose clinic dates. It is expected that the booster clinics will start on September 20, 2021.

The residents of Garfield County are highly advised to visit vaccine webpage garfield-county.com/public-health/covid-19-vaccine for any updates.

